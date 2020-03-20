Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped; Samsung Working on 'Zodiac' Device

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped; Samsung Working on 'Zodiac' Device

The existence of Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and "Zodiac" device were found in the kernel source code of two separate Samsung smartphones.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 March 2020 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped; Samsung Working on 'Zodiac' Device

Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched by Samsung last year

Highlights
  • Kernel source code of two Samsung phones reveal the SoC of new phones
  • New phones are said to be Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Note 20
  • There's a rumoured Zodiac-device with Snapdragon 855 SoC as per the code

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 along with a mysterious "Zodiac" device are likely the next premium smartphones from the South Korean tech giant, a report has indicated. The existence of these rumoured handsets along with their processors was found in the kernel source code of two separate Samsung smartphones. If true, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will succeed the Samsung Note 10 and Galaxy Fold that were both launched last year. Currently, not much is known about Samsung's mysterious "Zodiac" device, however, more information is expected in the upcoming weeks.

Starting with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, the codename of the two rumoured premium smartphones were reportedly found in the kernel source code of Galaxy S20 lineup. The kernel source code was assessed by XDA-Developers. From the code, the codenames of different projects and phone series were further observed. They are mainly: Project XYZ, Project Canvas, and Project Winner2.

According to XDA Developers, the Project XYZ referred to the Samsung Galaxy S20-series that includes Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The other two projects refer to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, the report claimed citing tipsters and older reports.

Moreover, XDA Developers found that both Project Canvas (Samsung Galaxy Note 20) and Project Winner2 (Samsung Galaxy Fold) use a chipset codenamed-Kona. It is speculated that 'Kona' refers to Snapdragon 865. Additionally, it won't come as a surprise if Samsung includes the respective chipset by Qualcomm in the rumoured lineups, as both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold used the older version, Snapdragon 855 SoC. Since the launch of Galaxy S20 lineup, several reports have indicated various features on both Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

Lastly, a new device named 'Project Zodiac' - based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - was also observed in the kernel source code of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The report by XDA Developers expects the phone to first launch in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy S20
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Announced, to Go on Sale on March 30
Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers With Additional High-Speed Data, Non-Jio Voice Calling Minutes

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped; Samsung Working on 'Zodiac' Device
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  2. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  3. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  4. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  5. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  6. Redmi K30 Pro Teasers Reveal Dual OIS and HDR10+ Display, Pricing Tipped
  7. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  10. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 10 to Get a Design Overhaul as Celebration for 1 Billion Users, CPO Reveals
  2. Teamfight Tactics Released for Android and iOS, Brings Cross-Play Support, Shared Progression
  3. Government Said to Plan E-Commerce Regulator, Tighter Controls Under New Policy
  4. MIUI 12 Roadmap Leaked, Rollout Tipped to Begin in September
  5. Coronavirus Impact: BSNL Brings ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan to Offer Up to 10Mbps Internet Access for Free
  6. Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers With Additional High-Speed Data, Non-Jio Voice Calling Minutes
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped; Samsung Working on 'Zodiac' Device
  8. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Announced, to Go on Sale on March 30
  9. Xbox Series X Will Not Have an Optical Audio Port, Microsoft Confirms
  10. Oppo Reno Ace2 Live Image Leaks, Shows Circular Camera Module With Quad Camera Setup, USB Type-C Port
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.