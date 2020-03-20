Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 along with a mysterious "Zodiac" device are likely the next premium smartphones from the South Korean tech giant, a report has indicated. The existence of these rumoured handsets along with their processors was found in the kernel source code of two separate Samsung smartphones. If true, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will succeed the Samsung Note 10 and Galaxy Fold that were both launched last year. Currently, not much is known about Samsung's mysterious "Zodiac" device, however, more information is expected in the upcoming weeks.

Starting with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, the codename of the two rumoured premium smartphones were reportedly found in the kernel source code of Galaxy S20 lineup. The kernel source code was assessed by XDA-Developers. From the code, the codenames of different projects and phone series were further observed. They are mainly: Project XYZ, Project Canvas, and Project Winner2.

According to XDA Developers, the Project XYZ referred to the Samsung Galaxy S20-series that includes Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The other two projects refer to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, the report claimed citing tipsters and older reports.

Moreover, XDA Developers found that both Project Canvas (Samsung Galaxy Note 20) and Project Winner2 (Samsung Galaxy Fold) use a chipset codenamed-Kona. It is speculated that 'Kona' refers to Snapdragon 865. Additionally, it won't come as a surprise if Samsung includes the respective chipset by Qualcomm in the rumoured lineups, as both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold used the older version, Snapdragon 855 SoC. Since the launch of Galaxy S20 lineup, several reports have indicated various features on both Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

Lastly, a new device named 'Project Zodiac' - based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - was also observed in the kernel source code of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The report by XDA Developers expects the phone to first launch in China.