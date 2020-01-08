Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly get Snapdragon 855 SoC in all markets.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: GMSArena

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might not get an Exynos-powered variant
  • The upcoming foldable phone will miss out on the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to pack a 10-megapixel selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is heavily rumoured to launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to be a huge departure from the first-gen Galaxy Fold in terms of aesthetics and will reportedly opt for a clamshell form factor, but details on its internal hardware have been scanty so far. Now, a new report claims that the Galaxy Fold 2 might come equipped with the  Snapdragon 855 SoC, and not Qualcomm's latest and greatest – the Snapdragon 865 SoC – many had expected. Additionally, the phone is said to pack a 10-megapixel front camera.

The fresh bits of information about the Galaxy Fold 2 come courtesy of a report from MySmartPrice. The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to pack the generation-old Snapdragon 855 SoC, while the Galaxy S20 series phones tipped to debut alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 are said to draw power from the Snapdragon 865 silicon. Tipster Ishan Agarwal added that the Galaxy Fold 2 will get the Snapdragon 855 SoC in all regions, indicating that there won't be an Exynos-powered variant of Samsung's upcoming foldable phone.

Additionally, the Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to pack a 10-megapixel selfie camera that will most likely borrow its hardware from the 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the Galaxy Note 10. As per alleged hands-on images and concept renders, the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a single selfie camera housed inside a centrally positioned hole-punch, much like the Galaxy Note 10 itself. Separately, Samsung has reportedly started the production of Galaxy S20 series phones, alongside the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The latter two are tipped to launch in India next week and will reportedly be priced at Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 29,990 respectively.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A71
