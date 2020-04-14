Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped, S-Pen Support Unlikely

Samsung’s upcoming rumoured foldable phone is expected to weigh about 229 grams and come in Martian Green and Astro Blue colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 April 2020 17:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to launch in August this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is reported to come in two colours
  • The foldable phone is said to be smaller bezels on secondary screen
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may use an ultra-thin glass layer for protection

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip as its second foldable phone in February, but that wasn't the successor of the Galaxy Fold launched last year. Samsung is reportedly looking to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 sometime in August, and fresh rumours have now indicated details about upcoming features on the phone, and its possible colour options. Also, Samsung introduced an ultra-thin glass layer on the Galaxy Z Flip for protection, and the same may be introduced on the Galaxy Fold 2 as well. However, Samsung is still undecided on that front.

A post on South Korean website called Naver has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a bigger secondary external display. The outer display on the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Fold had large bezels on all sides, and Samsung is looking to reduce that with the Galaxy Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold 2 will not come with support for S-Pen stylus, and is tipped to weigh about 229 grams. Also, the post suggests that the Samsung foldable phone will be available in Martian Green and Astro Blue colour options. It says that the colour options will vary, based on the region.

Separately, another popular Korean news site ETNews reports that the Galaxy Fold 2 is looking to introduce an ultra-thin protective glass layer on the Galaxy Fold 2 – just like it did on the Galaxy Z Flip. However, the glass component could considerably increase the weight of the device, and to avoid that, Samsung may just opt to use a plastic-based panel. The report says that the Galaxy Fold 2 component manufacturing will begin in the latter part of May, and the production and assembly of the next foldable phone will begin in June or July. The phone is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series in August.

As per past leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with base 256GB storage model, and sport an Infinity-V cover display.

