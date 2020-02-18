Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be the successor of the Galaxy Fold device launched last year. The Galaxy Fold was the first foldable device from Samsung, and its launch saw several delays due to display issues. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to improve in all the areas that the Galaxy Fold lost points on, and is rumoured to launch in the second half of this year. A new leak now tips details regarding the front secondary display, colour options, and camera specifications as well.

XDA Developer's Max Weinbach has leaked that the front cover of the Galaxy Fold 2 will have an Infinity-V Display, unlike the Galaxy Fold which had sufficient bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. This means that the front cover display will be much larger than the one on the original Galaxy Fold. Furthermore, Weinbach tips that the main foldable display will have either a hole-punch display to house the selfie camera or it will equip the phone with under display camera technology, something that was rumoured earlier. If the latter is true, then the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the first device to sport an under display camera in the Samsung phone portfolio. He notes that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a new form of S Pen, but doesn't divulge on details on this information.

He also tips that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a similar camera setup as the Galaxy S20+, which means that the Galaxy Fold 2 may have a rectangular shaped module with four cameras at the back with 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 12-megapixel wide-angle, 64-megapixel telephoto shooters, and a DepthVision fourth camera. The Galaxy Fold 2 could support 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom as well as up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom, just like the Galaxy S20+. Weinbach also notes that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come in ceramic and stainless steel finishes, and colour options could also include Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, and Black.

A previous report suggests that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport an 8-inch display when unfolded, and a 108-megapixel camera at the back. It could be possible that the next-gen foldable device inherits the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera setup, and not the Galaxy S20+. These are just early rumours, and Samsung's spec sheet may still not be finalised. As mentioned, the phone is expected to launch in Q2 2020, which means the launch is still a few months away.