Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup

The front cover of the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to have an Infinity-V display, unlike the Galaxy Fold which had sufficient bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. This means that the front cover display will be much larger than the one on the original Galaxy Fold.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2020 14:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to launch in Q2 2020

Highlights
  • Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in ceramic, stainless steel finishes
  • At the back, it is tipped to sport identical cameras as the Galaxy S20+
  • Tipster notes that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a new form of S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be the successor of the Galaxy Fold device launched last year. The Galaxy Fold was the first foldable device from Samsung, and its launch saw several delays due to display issues. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to improve in all the areas that the Galaxy Fold lost points on, and is rumoured to launch in the second half of this year. A new leak now tips details regarding the front secondary display, colour options, and camera specifications as well.

XDA Developer's Max Weinbach has leaked that the front cover of the Galaxy Fold 2 will have an Infinity-V Display, unlike the Galaxy Fold which had sufficient bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. This means that the front cover display will be much larger than the one on the original Galaxy Fold. Furthermore, Weinbach tips that the main foldable display will have either a hole-punch display to house the selfie camera or it will equip the phone with under display camera technology, something that was rumoured earlier. If the latter is true, then the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the first device to sport an under display camera in the Samsung phone portfolio. He notes that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a new form of S Pen, but doesn't divulge on details on this information.

He also tips that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a similar camera setup as the Galaxy S20+, which means that the Galaxy Fold 2 may have a rectangular shaped module with four cameras at the back with 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 12-megapixel wide-angle, 64-megapixel telephoto shooters, and a DepthVision fourth camera. The Galaxy Fold 2 could support 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom as well as up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom, just like the Galaxy S20+. Weinbach also notes that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come in ceramic and stainless steel finishes, and colour options could also include Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, and Black.

A previous report suggests that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport an 8-inch display when unfolded, and a 108-megapixel camera at the back. It could be possible that the next-gen foldable device inherits the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera setup, and not the Galaxy S20+. These are just early rumours, and Samsung's spec sheet may still not be finalised. As mentioned, the phone is expected to launch in Q2 2020, which means the launch is still a few months away.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Camera, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  2. Motorola Razr’s Foldable Display Peels Off From Top Lamination: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
  5. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  6. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  7. Microsoft’s New Office App Brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint Together
  8. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Has Some Real Problems — Softbank's Aspirations May Be to Blame
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro Said to Offer Periscope Lens System Capable of 60x Digital Zoom
  3. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Promotions Include Real World Ads and Cryptic Messages
  4. Oppo Reportedly Set to Bring Its Proprietary Mobile Processors
  5. Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
  7. Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact
  8. Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.