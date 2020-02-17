Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With Under Display Camera Tech: Report

Samsung will keep the ‘Z’ moniker for its foldable phones moving forward.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 February 2020 16:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With Under Display Camera Tech: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might come with an under-display camera

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Fold 2 will have an under-display camera
  • It will reportedly launch in July
  • This will be Samsung's third foldable smartphone

Samsung recently announced its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, and is working towards the second iteration of its Galaxy Fold. Now, a report by South Korean publication Aju Daily states that the Galaxy Fold 2, codenamed ‘Champ' will come with an under display camera. Samsung has been working on this under display camera technology for some time now and if these reports are accurate, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the tech giant's first smartphone with an under display camera. Separately, other reports tip the size of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2's display, while another tipped its launch date to be in July.

As we mentioned, a report by Aju Daily claims that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is codenamed Champ, and will feature no 'camera holes' - referring to Samsung's Infinity-O Display terminology for hole-punch displays. Instead, Samsung will use what is being called 'under display camera (UDC)' technology. It adds that it will be launched in the second half of this year.

The under display camera technology will allow smartphone manufacturers to completely eliminate the need of a notch or a hole punch display, and in this way, reduce the bezels even further for an all-screen smartphone. We know from previous reports that Samsung has been working on this technology but companies like Oppo and Xiaomi have shown off prototype smartphones of this technology in action.

According to Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.7-inch display in its open unfolded position. His tweet also states that it will be launched sometime mid-year. A well-known tipster by the name of Max Weinbach also shared similar information and said that the Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to launch around July. In another tweet, he spoke about Samsung's launch schedules in Q1 will be dedicated to Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Flip series of phones while the Galaxy Note and Fold phones will be launched in Q2/3.

While the official name for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 is unknown, previous reports have shown that Samsung is keeping the 'Z' moniker for its foldable line-up of phones.

There have been no official announcements for the launch, price, or availability of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2. If the July release date is true, Samsung would have launched two foldable smartphones in the span of 6 months. And, if the company manages to implement an under display camera the Galaxy Fold 2 will certainly have an even more interesting visual appeal.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone, a few months after its official launch date of April because of some issues. It is priced at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1.41 lakh).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Oppo, Xiaomi
Realme C3s Bluetooth SIG Listing Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, MediaTek Helio X20 SoC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With Under Display Camera Tech: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Airtel Hikes Price of Postpaid Add-On Connection to Rs. 249: Reports
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  5. Microsoft Opens Third India Development Centre, in Noida
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  8. Realme C3s With Triple Rear Cameras Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification
  9. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Put Through Durability Test With Unimpressive Results
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With Under Display Camera Tech: Report
  2. Realme C3s Bluetooth SIG Listing Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, MediaTek Helio X20 SoC
  3. Airtel Increases Price of Add-On Connection for Postpaid Customers From Rs. 149 to Rs. 249: Reports
  4. Microsoft Opens Third India Development Centre, in Noida
  5. Twitter Is Down for Some Users - You Are Not Alone
  6. Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999
  8. Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support
  9. 5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims
  10. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India at Rs. 1,399
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.