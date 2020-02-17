Samsung recently announced its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, and is working towards the second iteration of its Galaxy Fold. Now, a report by South Korean publication Aju Daily states that the Galaxy Fold 2, codenamed ‘Champ' will come with an under display camera. Samsung has been working on this under display camera technology for some time now and if these reports are accurate, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the tech giant's first smartphone with an under display camera. Separately, other reports tip the size of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2's display, while another tipped its launch date to be in July.

As we mentioned, a report by Aju Daily claims that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is codenamed Champ, and will feature no 'camera holes' - referring to Samsung's Infinity-O Display terminology for hole-punch displays. Instead, Samsung will use what is being called 'under display camera (UDC)' technology. It adds that it will be launched in the second half of this year.

The under display camera technology will allow smartphone manufacturers to completely eliminate the need of a notch or a hole punch display, and in this way, reduce the bezels even further for an all-screen smartphone. We know from previous reports that Samsung has been working on this technology but companies like Oppo and Xiaomi have shown off prototype smartphones of this technology in action.

According to Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.7-inch display in its open unfolded position. His tweet also states that it will be launched sometime mid-year. A well-known tipster by the name of Max Weinbach also shared similar information and said that the Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to launch around July. In another tweet, he spoke about Samsung's launch schedules in Q1 will be dedicated to Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Flip series of phones while the Galaxy Note and Fold phones will be launched in Q2/3.

While the official name for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 is unknown, previous reports have shown that Samsung is keeping the 'Z' moniker for its foldable line-up of phones.

There have been no official announcements for the launch, price, or availability of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2. If the July release date is true, Samsung would have launched two foldable smartphones in the span of 6 months. And, if the company manages to implement an under display camera the Galaxy Fold 2 will certainly have an even more interesting visual appeal.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone, a few months after its official launch date of April because of some issues. It is priced at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1.41 lakh).