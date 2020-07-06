Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 25W Charging Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 listing suggests that the phone will support 5G and may bundle a 25W fast charger in the box.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 July 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 25W Charging Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is reported to launch on August 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to come with a 7.59-inch foldable display
  • The phone is expected to come with a larger front display
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to launch alongside Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled next month, and ahead of that the phone has been spotted on 3C certification site in China. The listing suggests that Samsung is working towards the foldable phone's launch. While the phone is reported to launch in August, shipping is said to only begin sometime in September. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is the successor of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. While it is reported to retain the book-like foldable design, it is said to have a larger external display, improvements in foldable display durability, and improvements in hinge and camera.

The 3C certification of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was spotted by ITHome first. The listing suggests that the phone will support 5G and may bundle a 25W fast charger in the box. The listing is dated July 3, and the model number is listed as SM-F9160. Apart from this, the listing reveals little else.

Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would have a larger 7.59-inch folding display with 120Hz refresh rate. It most likely won't have S Pen support. The foldable phone is reported to come with a triple camera setup at the back which will include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 16-megpapixel sensor. It will support dual optical image stabilisation as well. There will be a bigger 6.23-inch (819x2267 pixels) LTPS OLED front display with 60Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to be priced lesser than the Galaxy Fold. The Samsung foldable phone is expected to be priced between $1,880 - $1895 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), even though it comes with a bigger display up front, better cameras, S Pen and 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch on August 5, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. The company should host an ‘Unpacked' digital event due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Features, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Amazon Briefly Teases
Aarogya Setu App Now Lets You Delete Your Account, Allow External Apps to Access Your Health Status

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 25W Charging Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord to Launch in India on July 21, Amazon Briefly Teases
  2. Uber to Buy Postmates, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
  3. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  5. Watch the Trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
  6. Kashmiri Student Develops SHAREit Alternative to Ease File Transfer Woes
  7. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  8. These True Wireless Earphones Cost Less Than Rs 1,000
  9. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Now Lets You Delete Your Account, Allow External Apps to Access Your Health Status
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 25W Charging Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Amazon Briefly Teases
  4. WhatsApp to Pause Processing Law-Enforcement Requests for User Data in Hong Kong
  5. Uber to Buy Postmates in $2.65-Billion Stock Deal, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
  6. iQoo Z1x Key Specifications Revealed in Teaser Ahead of July 9 Launch
  7. China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei
  8. OnePlus Fixes Security Flaw in Repair Invoicing System for US Customers
  9. Swiggy Now Offers ‘Premium’ Gourmet Experiences Through Scootsy Integration
  10. Samsung's Q2 Chip Sales Unlikely Made Up for Smartphone Weakness: Analysts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com