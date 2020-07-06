Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled next month, and ahead of that the phone has been spotted on 3C certification site in China. The listing suggests that Samsung is working towards the foldable phone's launch. While the phone is reported to launch in August, shipping is said to only begin sometime in September. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is the successor of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. While it is reported to retain the book-like foldable design, it is said to have a larger external display, improvements in foldable display durability, and improvements in hinge and camera.

The 3C certification of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was spotted by ITHome first. The listing suggests that the phone will support 5G and may bundle a 25W fast charger in the box. The listing is dated July 3, and the model number is listed as SM-F9160. Apart from this, the listing reveals little else.

Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would have a larger 7.59-inch folding display with 120Hz refresh rate. It most likely won't have S Pen support. The foldable phone is reported to come with a triple camera setup at the back which will include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 16-megpapixel sensor. It will support dual optical image stabilisation as well. There will be a bigger 6.23-inch (819x2267 pixels) LTPS OLED front display with 60Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to be priced lesser than the Galaxy Fold. The Samsung foldable phone is expected to be priced between $1,880 - $1895 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), even though it comes with a bigger display up front, better cameras, S Pen and 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch on August 5, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. The company should host an ‘Unpacked' digital event due to the current COVID-19 crisis.