Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to Feature 120Hz Display: Report

Samsung might also skip the S Pen for its next foldable.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 11 June 2020 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Samsung is putting high refresh rate displays on all its flagships this year

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to have a 120Hz display, based on a new rumour
  • Samsung might also ditch the S Pen for this model
  • The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in August

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly have a 120Hz display, according to a new report. We've been hearing rumours about its specifications and features for a few months and the latest rumour suggests that Samsung could use a higher refresh rate for the folding, main display. The outer display is rumoured to have a standard 60Hz panel. Another report echoes earlier rumours about Samsung ditching the plans to support S Pen stylus on the Galaxy Fold 2, supposedly, due to technical reasons.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will most likely make an appearance during the launch of the Galaxy Note 20, if Samsung's recent earnings call is any indication. Earlier rumours have suggested the Galaxy Fold 2 would have a larger 7.59-inch folding display with 120Hz refresh rate and we have a similar report today from South Korean website ETNews, claiming the presence of a 120Hz panel. The Galaxy Fold 2 most likely won't have an S Pen either, according to TheElec, as [reported] by 9to5Google. The main reason for this is because Samsung has yet to figure out a foldable glass design which can withstand pressure from the stylus.

The latest rumour hints at an August 5 launch, through an online Unpacked event. We should also expect a more affordable option, reportedly being called the Galaxy Fold Lite. It's tipped to have an approximate price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,800), and would probably have a smaller display and different cameras than the Galaxy Fold 2.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specifications
