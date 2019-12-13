Samsung Galaxy Fold Sales Hit 1 Million Units, VP Young Sohn Reveals

Samsung Galaxy Fold has achieved sales figures of 1 million units, the South Korean company revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Fold was introduced at MWC 2019, and was embroiled in controversy after early reviewers started facing issues with the display. The fragile foldable display was breaking in the hands of reviewers, forcing Samsung to go back to the drawing board and rework the phone's design to make it less prone to damage. The phone was re-released in September, and the latest sales statistic was announced at TechCrunch's Disrupt Berlin event.

In October, the pegged sales were reportedly at 500,000 units, which means the company managed to sell the same amount in more than just a month. Samsung Electronics' President Young Sohn revealed at event that the company has managed to sell 1 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. This number, after the initial hiccup, is commendable, especially given the hefty price tag of $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,700, though in India, it is priced at Rs. 1,64,999). “And I think that the point is, we're selling [a] million of these products. There's a million people that want to use this product at $2,000,” Sohn said at the event, reports TechCrunch.

Samsung is reportedly already working on its next Galaxy Fold device, and is rumoured to launch it as soon as February 18 at the Unpacked event in San Francisco. The next-gen Galaxy Fold phone is expected to sport a clamshell-like design that will open and fold in a vertical manner, and be priced below $1,000. Motorola Razr (2019), which launched last month, has a similar design.