Samsung to Launch More Galaxy FE Versions of Its Flagships: Report

Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 20 FE in the coming months.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 September 2020 13:46 IST
Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S20 FE - a watered-down variant of the Galaxy S20

Highlights
  • Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE
  • The company may also launch Galaxy Note 20 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy FE is watered-down version of Galaxy S20 flagship

Samsung will reportedly launch more Galaxy FE editions of its flagship smartphones in the future. During the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch event, the South Korean company shared the news about FE editions, according to GSM Arena. This means we may see Galaxy Note 20 FE in future. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a watered-down variant of the Galaxy S20 flagship. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes in both 4G as well as 5G versions.

Apparently, ‘Lite' moniker hasn't worked out well for the company. Having said that, it's too early to say that the FE wordplay will appeal to customers. Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite to deliver an experience in line with the flagship handsets. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the only smartphone in the sub Rs. 40,000 price range to come equipped with an S Pen. If we go by the trend, we may soon see a Galaxy Note 20 FE smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is launched with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that comes with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphone runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The 4G variant of the smartphone is powered by octa-core Exynos 990 SoC. The 5G option comes equipped with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both the models come with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual phase detection autofocus. The main camera is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 123-degree field of view (FoV and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat. The front-facing camera has autofocus support.

Comments

