Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, as per a report. The news comes a day after a tipster shared that the phone could be priced under Rs. 25,000. It is also expected to come equipped with an SoC that has a Geekbench multi-core score of 2,401 and outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The smartphone has reportedly made it to multiple certification websites recently, including the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), and Bluetooth SIG.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reported that Samsung Galaxy F62 may carry model number SM-E625F and pack a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone may sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, as shared by Agarwal. Additionally, the handset is expected to come in Blue and Green colour options.

As per the MySmartPrice report, there could a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is claimed to run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Without revealing processor details, the report further mentions that the offering by Samsung will pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that Samsung Galaxy F62 will come equipped with a processor that has a Geekbench multi-core score of 2,401, and outperforms the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Sharma also claimed that it will be priced less than Rs. 25,000. He also said that the phone will offer flagship-level experience.

Samsung Galaxy F62 has reportedly appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site with model number SM-E625F_DS – the same one also mentioned by Ishan Agarwal. The handset was also spotted on Samsung's India Support Page as well and its alleged images were also leaked, showing a square-shaped module on the back. The phone had also made it to the BIS website with the same model number mentioned above.

