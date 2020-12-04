Samsung Galaxy F62 is said to be in plans for launching in India. Although its exact launch date is yet to be announced, the smartphone is likely to be a part of the company's Galaxy F series that received its first model — the Galaxy F41 — in October. Some specifications of the Galaxy F62 have been tipped by benchmarking website Geekbench ahead of its official confirmation. The online listing hints at Exynos 9825 SoC on the new Samsung phone. The Galaxy F62 may also come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is in development with model number SM-E625F, reports 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The smartphone is said to make its way to India in the future. However, it's unclear whether it will be exclusive to the Indian market or will also launch in some global markets.

Samsung brought its Galaxy F series into existence with the launch of the Galaxy F41 that is exclusive to India so far. The first smartphone in the series carried model number SM-F415 that was initially speculated as a new Galaxy Fold phone. The South Korean tech giant may, however, make some revision this time and bring the new Galaxy F-series phone with the model number SM-E625F.

But nonetheless, the Galaxy F62 isn't likely to be the only model in development under the Galaxy F series. A report in October suggested that Samsung would also bring the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s to its series with a model number SM-F172G. However, the company is yet to confirm that development.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications (expected)

As per the details surfaced on Geekbench, initially spotted by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung phone carrying the model number SM-E625F runs on Android 11 and is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC. The latter particularly suggests that the Galaxy F62 could carry the same chipset that debuted as a flagship Exynos SoC in August last year and is already a part of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The Geekbench listing also highlights 6GB of RAM on the new Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to debut sometime in 2021. Meanwhile, you can expect some new leaks and rumours emerging online to suggest further details.

