Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 Reportedly in Works for India Launch, Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy F62 Reportedly in Works for India Launch, Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy F62 is may carry model number SM-E625F.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 December 2020 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy F62 Reportedly in Works for India Launch, Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy F62 may come with an SoC that was earlier powering the Galaxy Note 10 models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 is speculated to arrive in 2021
  • The smartphone appears to run on Android 11
  • Samsung Galaxy F62’s purported listing on Geekbench suggests 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy F62 is said to be in plans for launching in India. Although its exact launch date is yet to be announced, the smartphone is likely to be a part of the company's Galaxy F series that received its first model — the Galaxy F41 — in October. Some specifications of the Galaxy F62 have been tipped by benchmarking website Geekbench ahead of its official confirmation. The online listing hints at Exynos 9825 SoC on the new Samsung phone. The Galaxy F62 may also come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is in development with model number SM-E625F, reports 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The smartphone is said to make its way to India in the future. However, it's unclear whether it will be exclusive to the Indian market or will also launch in some global markets.

Samsung brought its Galaxy F series into existence with the launch of the Galaxy F41 that is exclusive to India so far. The first smartphone in the series carried model number SM-F415 that was initially speculated as a new Galaxy Fold phone. The South Korean tech giant may, however, make some revision this time and bring the new Galaxy F-series phone with the model number SM-E625F.

But nonetheless, the Galaxy F62 isn't likely to be the only model in development under the Galaxy F series. A report in October suggested that Samsung would also bring the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s to its series with a model number SM-F172G. However, the company is yet to confirm that development.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications (expected)

As per the details surfaced on Geekbench, initially spotted by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung phone carrying the model number SM-E625F runs on Android 11 and is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC. The latter particularly suggests that the Galaxy F62 could carry the same chipset that debuted as a flagship Exynos SoC in August last year and is already a part of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The Geekbench listing also highlights 6GB of RAM on the new Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to debut sometime in 2021. Meanwhile, you can expect some new leaks and rumours emerging online to suggest further details.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung SM E625F, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
Samsung Galaxy F62 Reportedly in Works for India Launch, Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  2. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  3. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  4. iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby
  5. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. MacBook Pro Mini-LED Models With Apple Silicon to Launch in 2021: Kuo
  7. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED Screen Teased for India Launch
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release a Day Earlier in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Added 2.3 Million More Mobile Subscribers Than Jio in September 2020: TRAI
  2. The Lord of the Rings: Amazon Prime Video Reveals 20 New Cast Members for Prequel Series
  3. Japan’s Hayabusa2 Space Probe to Bring Asteroid Dust to Earth
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 Reportedly in Works for India Launch, Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  5. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
  6. China’s Chang'e 5 Probe Leaves Moon With Rock Samples for Return to Earth
  7. Make Amazon Pay Campaign: Over 400 Lawmakers From 34 Countries Back Movement Over ‘Dodged’ Debts
  8. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Mode for Gaming
  9. Motorola Moto G Variant Codenamed ‘Nio’ Leaked Image Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras, Expected to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Every 2021 Warner Bros Movie Will Release on HBO Max and Cinemas on the Same Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com