Samsung Galaxy F62 Production Begins at Greater Noida Facility: Report

Samsung Galaxy F62 production has reportedly commenced in India. Touted to be the slimmest phone from Samsung, the Galaxy F62 seems to be the next phone in the South Korean tech giant's relatively new F series that kicked off with the Galaxy F41. While the company has not officially shared any information on the rumoured Galaxy F62, a report states that it will launch in India soon. The phone was also allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with model number SM-E625F.

A report by 91Mobiles cited sources who said that the production for Samsung Galaxy F62 has begun at the company's Greater Noida facility. This means that the phone will be available in India and the report adds that it will be one of the slimmest phones from Samsung. The phone is expected to launch in the country in Q1 2021.

Last week, a Samsung phone with model number SM-E625F was spotted on Geekbench and the listing suggested some key specifications for the handset. It is expected to come with the Exynos 9825 SoC that is the same processor as seen in Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy F62 may also come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone in the Geekbench listing has 6GB RAM and got a single-core score of 763 with a multi-core score of 1,952.

Samsung introduced the F series in India with the Galaxy F41 smartphone. It was launched at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy F41 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with live focus support.

As of yet, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy F62 and it is unclear if and when the phone will be released in India.

