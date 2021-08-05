Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India has dropped by Rs. 6,000. The Samsung phone debuted earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 23,999. It offers features including a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup. The phone also comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery and up to 8GB of RAM. Other highlights of the Samsung Galaxy F62 include 128GB of onboard storage, One UI 3.1, and an octa-core Exynos SoC. There are also three distinct colour options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India now starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, as per a listing on Flipkart. The online marketplace is also selling the 8GB RAM model at Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Samsung India site is also selling the 8GB RAM model of the Galaxy F62 at the same Rs. 19,999 price tag, though it currently doesn't have stock for the 6GB option. All this shows the Rs. 6,000 price drop (or up to 25 percent dip) as the phone was launched in February at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM option and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB one.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India to confirm whether the price drop is of a permanent nature.

Customers buying the Samsung Galaxy F62 can also use an ICICI Bank card to get up to Rs. 2,500 cashback via the Samsung India site or Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart. Moreover, the phone comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey colours.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 offers a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Both rear and front cameras also support 4K video recording.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 128GB of internal storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with usual connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. It also has NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs the 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and reverse charging support.

