Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999

Samsung Galaxy F62 was launched in India in February with a starting price of Rs. 23,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 August 2021 12:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 20:9 display and packs a 7,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 price cut is reflecting on the Samsung India site
  • Flipkart is also selling the phone with its dropped pricing
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in two distinct RAM options

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India has dropped by Rs. 6,000. The Samsung phone debuted earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 23,999. It offers features including a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup. The phone also comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery and up to 8GB of RAM. Other highlights of the Samsung Galaxy F62 include 128GB of onboard storage, One UI 3.1, and an octa-core Exynos SoC. There are also three distinct colour options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India now starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, as per a listing on Flipkart. The online marketplace is also selling the 8GB RAM model at Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Samsung India site is also selling the 8GB RAM model of the Galaxy F62 at the same Rs. 19,999 price tag, though it currently doesn't have stock for the 6GB option. All this shows the Rs. 6,000 price drop (or up to 25 percent dip) as the phone was launched in February at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM option and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB one.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India to confirm whether the price drop is of a permanent nature.

Customers buying the Samsung Galaxy F62 can also use an ICICI Bank card to get up to Rs. 2,500 cashback via the Samsung India site or Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart. Moreover, the phone comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey colours.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 offers a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Both rear and front cameras also support 4K video recording.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 128GB of internal storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with usual connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. It also has NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs the 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and reverse charging support.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Marathon battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some stock apps
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Slow charging relative to battery size
  • Missing segment-staple features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F62 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y12G With 20:9 Display, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  2. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  3. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. Mi LED TV 4C 32-Inch With Android TV-Based PatchWall UI Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  9. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  10. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  2. In-Train Wi-Fi Project Dropped Over Cost, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility Partner to Build Electric Vehicle Battery-Swapping Station Ecosystem
  4. This Beautiful Image Shared By NASA Reminds Us What We're Made Up Of
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  7. Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms
  8. Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s Bond-Style Spy Movie, Sold to Apple TV+, for $200 Million Reportedly
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Price Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com