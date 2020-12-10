Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F62 Images Allegedly Leak; Could Be Called Galaxy E62

A report claims that the phone will be called Galaxy E62 instead of Galaxy F62.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 December 2020 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy F62 Images Allegedly Leak; Could Be Called Galaxy E62

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

The images suggest that the Galaxy F62 could have a glossy finish back panel and dual-SIM support

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy F62 is visible with a glossy finish at the back.
  • The phone doesn’t appear to have a a fingerprint cut-off in the rear
  • The Galaxy F62 will have dual SIM card support, as per the photos

Samsung Galaxy F62 back panel images have reportedly leaked and they show the rumoured phone with a square-shaped camera module. The images suggest that the Galaxy F62 could have a glossy finish back panel and dual-SIM support. The back panel of the phone doesn't seem to have a fingerprint sensor, suggesting that the Galaxy F62 could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor if not one on the side. But even though the shape of the rear camera model is visible in the leaked images, they do not reveal anything about the number of sensors the phone could get.

As per the report by 91mobiles that features the photos, Samsung Galaxy F62 could have a polycarbonate build. Although the Galaxy F62 appears to have a square-shaped camera module, it doesn't reveal the number of sensors it will have.

Citing a source familiar with the phone's development, the same report says that the phone will be called Samsung Galaxy E62 and not Samsung Galaxy F62 as claimed by previous leaks, hinting that Samsung could bring back its Galaxy E series.

An earlier report also claims that the production of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy F62 has begun at the company's Greater Noida facility in the Delhi-NCR region. The Galaxy F62 could be one of the slimmest phones from Samsung and it's expected to launch in Q1 2021.

A Geekbench listing with model number SM-E625F — also suggesting that the phone could be named Galaxy E62 — was spotted last week, hinting at some of the key specifications of the rumoured phone. The Samsung Galaxy F62 or Galaxy E62 may come with Android 11 out-of-the-box and be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, the same processor seen in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy E62 appears to have 6GB RAM. It got a single-core score of 763 with a multi-core score of 1,952.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy F62 leak, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Netflix India Reveals Most Popular Movies, Series in 2020

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F62 Images Allegedly Leak; Could Be Called Galaxy E62
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  2. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  3. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  4. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  7. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  8. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
  10. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Images Allegedly Leak; Could Be Called Galaxy E62
  2. General Motors’ Cruise to Deploy Fully Driverless Cars in San Francisco
  3. Netflix India Reveals Most Popular Movies, Series in 2020
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series India Launch Details Tipped, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Touted to Be Faster
  5. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Company Will Review AI Scholar Timnit Gebru's Abrupt Exit
  6. Lenovo K12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Lenovo K12 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple, Google Ban X-Mode From Collecting Location Data From Users’ Phones
  8. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  9. Sony to Buy US Anime Giant Crunchyroll for $1.17 Billion
  10. Google Will Lift Post-US Presidential Election Political Advertisement Ban Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com