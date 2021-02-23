Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy F62 is receiving its first update in India and it improves the camera performance and stability, as per reports. The phone was launched last week and went on its first sale on February 22, and is already getting its first update. It comes with firmware version E625FDDU1AUB4 and also updates the security patch to February 2021. Galaxy F62 is the company's second phone in the relatively new F series that started with the Galaxy F41 in October last year.

As per the changelog shared by a tipster on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy F62 has started receiving its first update in India. The phone went on its first sale on February 22 and with the latest update that comes with firmware version E625FDDU1AUB4 brings the latest February 2021 security patch. It also brings camera improvements in terms of performance and stability. The overall device stability has been improved as well. The phone has a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter.

The Galaxy F62 update is approximately 180MB in size. If you have not received a notification for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install and you should see it here. If not, wait for a few days and you should get a notification.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

The Galaxy F62 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, the Galaxy F62 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB). There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

