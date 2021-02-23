Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India last week with Android 11 based One UI 3.1.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 February 2021 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy F62 has a quad-rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs. 23,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant
  • Samsung has packed a 7,000mAh battery in the phone
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 update comes with firmware E625FDDU1AUB4

Samsung Galaxy F62 is receiving its first update in India and it improves the camera performance and stability, as per reports. The phone was launched last week and went on its first sale on February 22, and is already getting its first update. It comes with firmware version E625FDDU1AUB4 and also updates the security patch to February 2021. Galaxy F62 is the company's second phone in the relatively new F series that started with the Galaxy F41 in October last year.

As per the changelog shared by a tipster on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy F62 has started receiving its first update in India. The phone went on its first sale on February 22 and with the latest update that comes with firmware version E625FDDU1AUB4 brings the latest February 2021 security patch. It also brings camera improvements in terms of performance and stability. The overall device stability has been improved as well. The phone has a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter.

The Galaxy F62 update is approximately 180MB in size. If you have not received a notification for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install and you should see it here. If not, wait for a few days and you should get a notification.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

The Galaxy F62 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, the Galaxy F62 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB). There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy F62 update, Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 299

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  2. Check Out the Mars Landing Video of NASA’s Perseverance Rover
  3. Mi Launches Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and 16W Portable Speaker in India
  4. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series Will Carry Mid-Premium Snapdragon Processors
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e Key Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon SoCs Tipped
  7. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  8. LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Sony SRS-RA3000 Speaker With 360-Degree Audio Launched in India
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report
  2. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 299
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Will Carry Mid-Premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors, Company Confirms
  4. Oppo Expands VOOC Flash Charging Tech to Automobiles, Public Spaces, Third-Party Accessories
  5. LG Gram 360 Laptop With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360-Degree Hinge Design, Military Standard Durability Launched
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Hero Cameo Will ‘Blow Fans’ Minds’: Report
  7. Samsung Promises Security Updates on Select Galaxy Devices for at Least Four Years
  8. Moto G30, Moto G10 India Launch Tipped to Take Place in March
  9. Mars Perseverance Rover Landing Video, Audio From Red Planet Released by NASA: 'Stuff of Our Dreams'
  10. Airtel Ties Up With Qualcomm for 5G Services in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com