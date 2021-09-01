Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 September 2021 15:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ TTechnical

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may launch in India soon
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to have an Infinity-V display

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has been spotted on Google Play Console. The listing has tipped key specifications of the handset, which is said to include a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone has leaked in the past as well and it is said to launch sometime in September. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website recently with the same specifications. The Google Play Console listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may launch as Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 in a few markets.

Tipster TTechnical has leaked screenshots from Google Play Console that lists the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. The moniker Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 is also mentioned in the listing, hinting that the phone could be called that in a few markets. The listing tips that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may feature a full-HD+ display with a 1,080x2009 pixels resolution and a 459ppi pixel density. It may run on Android 11 and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and an ARM Mali G57 GPU. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is tipped to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the tipster claims that the phone may launch in India soon.

The image attached to the Google Play Console listing hints that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may have a waterdrop-style notch, aka Infinity-V display. The phone is seen having a considerably thick chin at the bottom. Its volume and power buttons are positioned on the right spine. The dent for the fingerprint scanner is also visible.

A recent leak had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may be unveiled sometime this month, expanding Samsung's mid-tier range of 5G smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing earlier that also hinted at 6GB RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It was reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification websites as well.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
