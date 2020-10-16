Samsung Galaxy F41 has gone on sale in India. The phone was launched earlier this month and has been made available for purchase for the first time during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary snapper. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. Flipkart has listed a host of offers on the Samsung Galaxy F41 during the sale and has even introduced a Rs. 1,500 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India, sale

Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced in India at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model, and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is now available on Flipkart in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Black colour options. The pricings have been introduced as part of the Big Billion Days celebration. After the sale ends on October 21, Samsung Galaxy F41 will be priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the two storage options. A temporary discount of Rs. 1,500 has been introduced to mark the festive period.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, customers will get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions and SBI customers can avail another 10 percent discount. The Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan is also on offer, through which customers will be able to own the Galaxy F41 by paying 70 percent of the phone's price. The plan will be available for payments made through credit cards and credit card EMIs. After a 12-month period, customers can upgrade to a new phone on Flipkart and will have to return the initial phone purchased. If customers opt for this plan, they can purchase the phone starting at Rs. 10,849.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android 10 with One UI Core on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is up to 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB).

Speaking of optics, the Galaxy F41 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with live focus support. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F41 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. A 15W charger will come bundled in the box. Samsung has provided a fingerprint sensor on the back, and the connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

