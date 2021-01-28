Samsung Galaxy F41 has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India, as per a report. The over-the-air (OTA) update will bring with it the January 2021 Android security patch, along with One UI 3.0 and Android 11 features. Besides updating its flagships to One UI 3.0, Samsung also updated the mid-range Samsung Galaxy M31 to the latest software last week. It is not surprising, therefore, that the Samsung Galaxy F41, another mid-range phone with many similarities to the Samsung Galaxy M31 is now receiving the One UI 3.0 update as well.

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy F41 in India carries the firmware version F415FXXU1BUAC, as per a report by SamMobile. If you have an eligible handset and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The update for Samsung Galaxy F41 will bring with it the January 2021 Android security patch. Besides that, the mid-range smartphone will receive One UI 3.0 features, such as an improved lockscreen, a refreshed UI design, a feature-rich keyboard, lockscreen widgets, updated stock apps, and improved security and performance.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will also receive Android 11 features with the update, including conversation sections, chat bubbles, media playback widgets, one-time permissions, and more.

The latest update had started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy M31 in India last week, making it the first mid-range phone from Samsung to get the OS upgrade.

The One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy F41 in India is likely to be rolled out in a staged manner. It could be a few days before your device receives it. While it is only rolling out in India right now as per the report, the update is likely to expand to other regions in the coming weeks.

