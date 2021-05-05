Samsung Galaxy F22 could be the next phone in the company's relatively new Galaxy F-series. The phone is said to be based on the Samsung Galaxy A22 or the Galaxy A22 5G, neither of which have been unveiled yet either — but have been in the news in the form of leaks and rumours. The Galaxy F22 is said to carry model number SM-E225F and is said to be in development, with no release date attached to it yet.

Samsung inaugurated its Galaxy F series in India in September last year and launched the first phone in the series, the Galaxy F41 in October. Next came the Galaxy F62 in February this year, followed by the Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s in April this year. Now, the company is said to be working on a new Galaxy F series smartphones called the Galaxy F22, according to a report by Sammobile. The phone is said to carry model number SM-E225F as tweeted by a tipster on twitter who goes by the pseudonym ‘the_tech_guy'.

The report by Sammobile notes that the Galaxy F22 may be based on the Galaxy A22 or the Galaxy A22 5G, neither of which have been officially unveiled either at this time. However, the Galaxy A22 5G was spotted in a Geekbench listing last month with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11. If the Galaxy F22 is indeed based on the this phone, then it gives us an idea about it's specifications.

The Galaxy A22 5G has been tipped in the past to feature a 6.5-inch display and a 3.5mm audio jack. It may come with a triple rear camera setup but there have been reports claiming a quad-rear camera setup as well which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The alleged renders of the phone also showed a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. These specifications may carry over to the Galaxy F22 as well.

It should be noted that as of now, Samsung has not shared any details on the Galaxy F22 or the Galaxy A22, so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.