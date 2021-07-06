Samsung Galaxy F22 has been launched in India, with availability pegged for Flipkart and Samsung online store. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel main sensor. Samsung Galaxy F22 has a large 6,000mAh battery and features a 90Hz refresh rate display. The handset has a waterdrop-style notch at the front, a slight chin at the bottom, and a square-shaped camera module at the back. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India, availability

The new Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced in India at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is available in two colour options — Denim Blue and Denim Black.

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Samsung online store in India. The first sale will be held on July 13 at 12pm (noon) IST. Samsung is offering Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid transactions as part of the introductory offers on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

Coming to the specifications, Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ (700x1,600 pixels) sAMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered at up to 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a quad camera setup on the back of Samsung Galaxy F22 that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Samsung Galaxy F22 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, Samsung will bundle a 15W charger inside the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and more. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support. It supports Samsung Pay Mini. The phone weighs 203 grams and measures at 159.9x74.0x9.3mm.

