Samsung Galaxy F22 may launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22, a Bluetooth SIG listing suggests. This is not the first time the Samsung Galaxy F22 has been tipped to share similarities with the Galaxy A22. Previous leaks have also suggested that the two could be names of the same device in different markets. However, it is unclear if the upcoming Galaxy F-series phone will be based on the 4G or 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22. Samsung has not shared any information about the Galaxy F22 yet.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 and the Galaxy A22 have appeared under the same Bluetooth SIG listing as first spotted by SamMobile. One of the eight different models of the Galaxy A22 mentioned in the listing is said to be the Samsung Galaxy F22, carrying the model number SM-E225F_DS. The DS here stands for dual-SIM. Besides the model number, the listing suggests the rumoured Galaxy F22 could come with Bluetooth v5.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy F22, but if the phone does turn out to be a rebranded Galaxy A22, we know what to expect from the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G were launched in the European market earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications

The 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy A22 have some differences including display size, SoC, and camera setup. The 4G model features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate while the 5G model sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the 4G model carries an unnamed octa-core SoC said to be a MediaTek Helio G80. The 5G model is likely powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has a quad rear camera setup while the 5G model has a triple rear camera setup. Both models come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.