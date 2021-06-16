Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F22 Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A22, Bluetooth SIG Listing Suggests

Samsung Galaxy F22 could be based on either the 4G or the 5G variant of the Galaxy A22.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 June 2021 13:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy F22 Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A22, Bluetooth SIG Listing Suggests

Samsung Galaxy F22 could carry the same specifications as the Galaxy A22

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F22 does not have a release date yet
  • Samsung has also not teased anything about the Galaxy F22
  • Samsung Galaxy F22 may come with Bluetooth v5

Samsung Galaxy F22 may launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22, a Bluetooth SIG listing suggests. This is not the first time the Samsung Galaxy F22 has been tipped to share similarities with the Galaxy A22. Previous leaks have also suggested that the two could be names of the same device in different markets. However, it is unclear if the upcoming Galaxy F-series phone will be based on the 4G or 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22. Samsung has not shared any information about the Galaxy F22 yet.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 and the Galaxy A22 have appeared under the same Bluetooth SIG listing as first spotted by SamMobile. One of the eight different models of the Galaxy A22 mentioned in the listing is said to be the Samsung Galaxy F22, carrying the model number SM-E225F_DS. The DS here stands for dual-SIM. Besides the model number, the listing suggests the rumoured Galaxy F22 could come with Bluetooth v5.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy F22, but if the phone does turn out to be a rebranded Galaxy A22, we know what to expect from the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G were launched in the European market earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications

The 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy A22 have some differences including display size, SoC, and camera setup. The 4G model features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate while the 5G model sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the 4G model carries an unnamed octa-core SoC said to be a MediaTek Helio G80. The 5G model is likely powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has a quad rear camera setup while the 5G model has a triple rear camera setup. Both models come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F22, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F22 Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A22, Bluetooth SIG Listing Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
  9. WhatsApp May Offer End-to-End Encryption Even for Multi-Device Support
  10. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox June Update Brings Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech Features; Older Consoles to Soon Run Next-Gen Games
  2. Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, SpO2, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
  3. Cryptocurrency Trading for Some Digital Coins Banned in Thailand, Including 'Meme Currencies' Like Dogecoin
  4. Central Bank Digital Cash Will Complement Cryptocurrencies: Analysts
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Ahead of June 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20e Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, Galaxy A02 Getting May Security Patch: Reports
  7. Oppo Find X3 Pro Camera Praised for Video Stabilisation, Bokeh in DxOMark Review
  8. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 30W Fast Charging
  9. Indians Created 19 New Online Accounts on Average During Pandemic, 47 Percent Use Same Credentials: IBM
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Sale Tipped to Begin August 27; May Be Priced Lower Than Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com