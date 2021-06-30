Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch in July Second Week: Report

Samsung Galaxy F22 may be launched in both 4G and 5G options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2021 16:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch in July Second Week: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to have same design and specifications as Galaxy A22

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F22 4G version may pack MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  • This could be fourth Galaxy F series smartphone this year
  • Samsung Galaxy F22 5G could feature a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone may be launched in India in the second week of July, as per a report. Samsung is reportedly bringing both 4G and 5G variants to India. Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy F22 smartphone is a rebadged version of the Galaxy A22 handset whose 4G and 5G versions were launched in Europe earlier this month, and its 4G variant had recently gone on sale via offline stores in India, before being listed on the company site. Additionally, a report also said that the Galaxy F22 and Galaxy A22 smartphones have appeared under the same Bluetooth SIG listing.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that Samsung Galaxy F22 will be a mid-range smartphone, and will purportedly be the fourth offering in Galaxy F-series devices to launch in India this year. Samsung launched the Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 smartphones in April, and Galaxy F62 in February. As mentioned, this smartphone is said to be a repackaged version of the Galaxy A22 which the company launched in Europe.

Additionally, the 91Mobiles report claims that the Samsung Galaxy F22 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants in India. It is to be noted that the South Korean company launched both the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G in Europe. In India, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22 reportedly went on sale via offline stores last week, before this week being listed for sale on the company's India site at Rs. 18,499. Samsung has not revealed any details about the Galaxy F22, but if the phone does turn out to be a rebranded Galaxy A22, we know what to expect from the phone.

Samsung Galaxy F22 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy F22 5G may feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset is said to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera in the waterdrop notch is expected to have an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone may get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F22 4G specifications (expected)

The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy F22 may come with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could have MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset is expected to pack a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Buyers may get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The battery is expected to be the same as the 5G variant.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22

Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy F22 5G

Samsung Galaxy F22 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F22, Samsung Galaxy F22 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Gmail, Google Chat Getting Custom Activity Status Option

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch in July Second Week: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High, Nearly Touching $65 Billion: Sensor Tower
  6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  7. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Loki Episode 4 Recap: Chaos at the Time Variance Authority
  9. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  10. TCL Launches a New Range of QLED Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs. 64,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
  3. GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch in July Second Week: Report
  5. Gmail, Google Chat Getting Custom Activity Status Option
  6. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. Tamil Nadu’s PDS Data Allegedly Breached, Aadhaar Number of Nearly 50 Lakh People Leaked Online: Cyber-Security Firm TechniSanct
  8. Xiaomi Mi 12 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 895 SoC, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
  9. Australian Regulator Seeks Feedback on Managing 'Risky' Cryptocurrency Assets
  10. Google Plans to Clamp Down on Online Financial Scams on Its Platform in Britain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com