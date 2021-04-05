Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12 will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and will likely support some form of fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 April 2021 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s could be a rebranded Galaxy M02s
  • Samsung has not shared pricing for the two phones
  • Galaxy M02s is believed to start at Rs. 8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12 and Samsung Galaxy F02s are launching in India today, April 5, at 12pm (noon). The two phones are budget-friendly phones with the Galaxy F02s expected to be relatively cheaper among them. Samsung has shared some details about the two phones on its website and there have been some leaks and rumours surrounding them as well. The design for the two phones has been revealed and so we know for example that the Galaxy F12 features a quad rear camera setup, while the Galaxy F02 has a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Samsung Galaxy F02s: How to watch live stream, sale details

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s today, April 5, in India at 12pm (noon) through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on Samsung India's YouTube channel. Pricing and availability details for the two phones will be shared at the event but the two phones will go on sale via Flipkart. You can watch the livestream below.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12, as per the company website and the dedicated Flipkart page, will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display which means it has a V-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery that will last you “the whole day and more.” The Galaxy G12 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel GM2 sensor that uses Isocell Plus technology.

The phone was allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with 4GB RAM, running Android 11. This will likely be one of the RAM variants of the Galaxy F12.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

Samsung has also shared some of the specifications for the Galaxy F02s. The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display as well but it doesn't seem to have a high refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC. There are three camera sensors on the back headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

An alleged Google Play Console listing for the phone from early last month suggested the Galaxy F02s will come with a 720x1,600 pixels display, Android 10, and have 4GB of RAM. The phone is also believed to be a rebranded Galaxy M02s that launched in India early in January this year. It was also tipped last month that the Galaxy F02s could cost Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Godzilla vs. Kong World Box Office Nears $300 Million in 12 Days, Setting a Pandemic Record

