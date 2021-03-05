Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy F02s Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy M02s

Samsung Galaxy F02s Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy M02s

Samsung Galaxy F02s is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 March 2021 14:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy F02s is reported to be another ‘Galaxy F’ series phone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s is listed to run on Android 10
  • The phone is likely to be a rebrand of the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s may come with Adreno 506 GPU

Samsung Galaxy F02s has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The specifications of the upcoming Galaxy F series phone listed on the Google Play Console suggest that it may be a rebranded model of the Samsung Galaxy M02s, also known as Samsung Galaxy A02s in some markets outside India. The Samsung Galaxy M02s was launched in India in January and the model is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications (expected)

The Google Play Console listing was spotted by MySmartPrice. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 and features an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The pixel density of the screen is listed to be 280ppi. The Google Play Console listing reportedly leaks that the Samsung Galaxy F02s may be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU.

Apart from this, the Google Play Console listing also leaks a small photograph that shows the front panel design. The Samsung Galaxy F02s is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch with slim bezels on the sides and a relatively noticeable chin at the bottom of the display. This could very well just be a placeholder image and not the actual Samsung Galaxy F02s smartphone.

If it is indeed a rebranded model of the Samsung Galaxy M02s or the Samsung Galaxy A02s, then the Galaxy F-series phone would replicate most of their specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A02s and Samsung Galaxy M02s have almost identical specifications with a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. The two phones also have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung has dropped no hints about a possible F-series phone launching in the near future.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
