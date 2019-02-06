Samsung is expected to launch its coveted foldable phone at its Unpacked event on February 20 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. The device has been leaked on a couple of occasions, but its real affirmation came in the form of a leaked video teaser last week. The teaser showed a glimpse of the device, and based on that, a fresh report is out with revised concept renders of the Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold. It is seen to sport thinner bezels, thin frame, and some screen changes as well.

The renders made by LetsGoDigital show the device when folded and when unfolded as well. When folded, the phone is seen to sport distinctly thinner bezels than what was shown last year at the Samsung Developers Conference (SDC) by Justin Denison, senior vice president of Samsung's Mobile Product Marketing. The phone shown last year could just be a prototype, and the final design sees much thinner bezels, synonymous to the ongoing trend in the smartphone industry.

Furthermore, the display screen shows four icons when folded, different from the five icons that it showed at SDC. The phone does not sport any front camera cutout, so it could be possible that Samsung may embed it within the screen. Camera placement on the Samsung foldable phone is stil uncertain at this point.

At SDC, Denison said that the Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone will come with a 4.58-inch front-display (840 ~CHECK~ 1960 pixels). However, the phone folds open to a 7.3-inch tablet with QXGA + resolution (1536 ~CHECK~ 2152 pixels) as well. The original concept renders, created soon after the SDC unveiling, looked rather different. A recently leaked promo video gives a good look at the foldable phone as well, and you can view the video here.

Samsung's foldable smartphone has reportedly received certification in China carrying the model no. SM-F900 and might be priced around the GBP 2,000 (around Rs. 1,86,200) mark when it is launched. Samsung's Unpacked event is just days away, and we expect the company to reveal all official details then.