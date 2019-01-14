NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy F Foldable Phone to Be Unveiled on February 20, Company Hints

, 14 January 2019
Samsung’s foldable phone is expected to feature two screens, including one large foldable display

Highlights

  • Samsung is teasing February 20 event with “Unfolding the future” tagline
  • The event is set for 12:30am India time on February 21
  • Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy S10 at event

Samsung seems to be planning to unveil its first foldable smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20, the company has hinted in a press release. The company on Sunday issued a press release in South Korea to mark the placement of two Galaxy Unpacked event banners, written in Hangul, in Place de la Concorde of Paris. Hangul is the Korean alphabet and the company notes it is the first time that it is using Hangul for outdoor advertising.

The Samsung press release reveals that the banners carry the phrase “Unfolding the future,” which seems to be a clever nod to the company's foldable smartphone. Although the company doesn't explicitly mention that it is going to unveil its foldable smartphone, likely to be called Galaxy F, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the use of “Unfolding the future” phrase to publicise the event is a pretty good indication that we will see the phone on February 20 (February 21 in some time zones).

samsung galaxy banner Samsung banner

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 banner in Place de la Concorde, Paris
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

This lines up with a recent the Wall Street Journal report, which too had claimed that we are going to see Samsung's first foldable phone at the Unpacked event. The report, however, did not mention whether it will be an official unveiling, or the company will just showcase the phone. Given the latest indication from the South Korean manufacturer, it seems more than likely that the company will officially introduce the Galaxy F alongside the new Galaxy S10 phones at the event.

Apart from giving attendees a quick glance at a disguised Galaxy F at the Samsung Developer Conference in November last year, Samsung has been largely quiet about the specifics of the device. The phone is said to be sporting two screens, including one large foldable display.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for 11am PT on February 20 (12:30am IST, February 21).

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy F, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019, Galaxy Unpacked 2019, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Asus ROG Phone May Soon Get Android 9.0 Pie Update, Geekbench Listing Tips
Samsung Noida Plant Sees Workers Stage Protest
Samsung Galaxy F Foldable Phone to Be Unveiled on February 20, Company Hints
