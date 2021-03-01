Technology News
Samsung Galaxy E02 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy E02 could be the first smartphone in the E series.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2021 13:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy E02 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Samsung Galaxy E02 sports a model number SM-E025F/DS

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy E02 has got BIS and Wi-Fi certification
  • The smartphone allegedly supports only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band
  • Samsung Galaxy E02 reportedly runs on Android 10

Samsung Galaxy E02 support page is now live in India, suggesting that the phone could make its debut in the country soon. The page does not reveal much information about the phone, and there is no official information about the phone's launch date. The smartphone has also allegedly been spotted on various certifications websites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Wi-Fi Alliance. If we go by the model number, it seems that Samsung is planning to bring a new E-series of smartphones.

As per the support page on Samsung India website, a phone with model number SM-E025F/DS is seen listed. This model number is claimed to be of the Samsung Galaxy E02 because a handset with the same model number has allegedly gotten BIS and WI-Fi certifications in the past. As per a 91Mobiles report, the Wi-Fi certification shows that the smartphone supports only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band and runs on Android Q (Android 10). Samsung hasn't officially revealed anything in this regard.

Two weeks ago, Samsung launched Galaxy F62 expanding the F-series that was introduced in October last year with the launch of the Galaxy F41. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC that debuted on the Galaxy Note 10 series in 2019. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a huge 7,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera sensor, and the handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy E02, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Samsung Galaxy E02 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
