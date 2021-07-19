Samsung users running two WhatsApp accounts on their Galaxy smartphones using the Dual Messenger feature have been reportedly facing several issues. Samsung is now said to be working on a fix. Dual Messenger allows users to run two different accounts of apps such as Snapchat and WhatsApp, etc. on a Galaxy smartphone. Many users have been reporting issues with opening and sending media on the parallel version of WhatsApp on their phones. Samsung has reportedly said it will release a fix with a future update soon.

A report by SamMobile quotes Samsung as saying that it is working on fixing an issue where users are unable to open media received on WhatsApp registered using its Dual Messenger. Users are also unable to send saved media. The issue is said to be persistent with WhatsApp version 2.21.10.16 (or later).

Till an update arrives, users have been reportedly advised by Samsung to forward the media received on their Dual Messenger WhatsApp to their primary WhatsApp and open it from there. For sending media, users are advised to send files via the Gallery or My Files app and sharing them by selecting the Dual Messenger WhatsApp.

You can activate Samsung's Dual Messenger by going to Settings > Advanced features > Dual Messenger. Follow these steps to activate two WhatsApp accounts on your Samsung phone.

