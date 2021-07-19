Technology News
Samsung Working on Fixing WhatsApp Media Sharing Issue on Dual Messenger: Report

Samsung Dual Messenger users were unable to send or open media from their alternate WhatsApp account.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 July 2021 17:59 IST
Samsung Working on Fixing WhatsApp Media Sharing Issue on Dual Messenger: Report

Samsung introduced Dual Messenger in 2017

Highlights
  • Samsung has acknowledged the issue and a future update will provide a fix
  • Dual Messenger let users have 2 WhatsApp accounts on one phone
  • The issue is persistent with WhatsApp v2.21.10.6 (or later)

Samsung users running two WhatsApp accounts on their Galaxy smartphones using the Dual Messenger feature have been reportedly facing several issues. Samsung is now said to be working on a fix. Dual Messenger allows users to run two different accounts of apps such as Snapchat and WhatsApp, etc. on a Galaxy smartphone. Many users have been reporting issues with opening and sending media on the parallel version of WhatsApp on their phones. Samsung has reportedly said it will release a fix with a future update soon.

A report by SamMobile quotes Samsung as saying that it is working on fixing an issue where users are unable to open media received on WhatsApp registered using its Dual Messenger. Users are also unable to send saved media. The issue is said to be persistent with WhatsApp version 2.21.10.16 (or later).

Till an update arrives, users have been reportedly advised by Samsung to forward the media received on their Dual Messenger WhatsApp to their primary WhatsApp and open it from there. For sending media, users are advised to send files via the Gallery or My Files app and sharing them by selecting the Dual Messenger WhatsApp.

You can activate Samsung's Dual Messenger by going to Settings > Advanced features > Dual Messenger. Follow these steps to activate two WhatsApp accounts on your Samsung phone.

In other Samsung-related news, the South Korean tech giant is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come in two RAM + storage configurations — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, WhatsApp, Dual Messenger
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Feature Apple Watch-Like Always-On Display


