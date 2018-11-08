NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Update Rolling Out in India With Android Oreo, November Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Update Rolling Out in India With Android Oreo, November Security Patch: Report

, 08 November 2018
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has reportedly been updated after a gap of five months

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has reportedly been updated after a gap of five months

Highlights

  • The phone was launched in India in April last year
  • Build number of the update is C701FDDU1CRK1
  • It will roll out via the OTA method

Samsung has reportedly released the latest software update for its mid-range Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone in India and other markets. The update bumps up the Android version to 8.0 Oreo and also brings the latest November 2018 Android security patch to the handset. This OTA update is said to soon become available for users in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal within the next few days. The update comes with build number C701FDDU1CRK1 and seems to be a minor update based on the features it brings to the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro.

The development was reported by Sammobile which says that this is the first update for the Galaxy C7 Pro in five months after it was last updated to the May 2018 security patch earlier this year. Launched in India in April last year, the Galaxy C7 Pro first ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Interestingly enough, this is the second Samsung smartphone, after the Galaxy J7 Duo, to receive the latest November Android security patch. Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 9 is still running the outdated September 2018 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with 2.5D curved glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Review

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sports 16-megapixel sensors on the back as well as the front of the smartphone each coupled with f/1.9 aperture. The rear camera, however, also has PDAF and dual LED flash. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood, with support for fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Brilliant display
  • Fast charging
  • Lots of RAM and storage
  • Bad
  • Slippery to hold
  • Camera performance suffers in low light
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro review
Display5.70-inch
Processor2.2GHz
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 6.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Update Rolling Out in India With Android Oreo, November Security Patch: Report
