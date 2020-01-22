Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Leaks in Multiple Renders, Shows Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 next month. The earbuds have now leaked in multiple renders, showing off the possible colour options and design details. From afar, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are seen to sport a similar design as the Galaxy Buds, retaining the shape and even the charging case design. However, subtle difference like the addition of a new colour option, and physical buttons below the indicator have been spotted.

The renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have been leaked by MySmartPrice and tipster Ishan Agarwal. The renders show that the earbuds from multiple angles, and while its overall look is similar to the predecessor Galaxy Buds, it is seen to sport physical buttons placed right below the LED indicator. The charging case is said to support wireless charging and also charge via a USB Type-C port. The renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may launch in three options – Black, Light Blue, and White. To recall, the Galaxy Buds were launched last year in Black, White, and Yellow colour variants.

As per previous reports, the wireless buds are expected to ditch the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. However, the Galaxy Buds+ may come with a larger battery (85mAh), which could give them a 12-hour battery life. This battery size is double to that of the predecessor Galaxy Buds, which has a 58mAh battery only. As mentioned, these earbuds are reported to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month, alongside the Galaxy S20 series lineup. The lineup is expected to include three phones this time around – Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.