Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India for Premium Galaxy Phones

Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans are available across Samsung retail outlets and Samsung India site.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 July 2020 13:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Forever applies to only Galaxy S20 models

Samsung Galaxy Forever applies to only Galaxy S20 models

Highlights
  • Galaxy Assured is applicable on Galaxy S20 models and Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) is also eligible for Galaxy Assured plan
  • Under Galaxy Forever, customers can even return the phone after a year

Samsung has launched two new offers in India namely, Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever, that are aimed to lure customers to own premium Galaxy smartphones. Under the Galaxy Assured plan, users can get assured buyback offer on Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S20 models, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB), and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Whereas under the Galaxy Forever offer, consumers can buy a brand new Galaxy S20 smartphone at just 60 percent of the original price. The remaining 40 percent balance can be paid a year after the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Assured

Detailing the Galaxy Assured buyback offer, Samsung in a statement noted that customers of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB), and Galaxy Note 10 Lite can receive an assured buyback value of up to 70 percent of the smartphone cost if they sell it within three months of its purchase.

A buyback value of up to 60 percent will be offered if the Galaxy phone is sold with six months of the purchase, while they can enjoy a buyback value of up to 50 percent for selling it within nine months of purchase. Additionally, users can get a buyback value of 40 percent if they sell the phone after a year.

For Galaxy Assured, Samsung has partnered with Servify, a technology company that provides "Device Lifecycle Management Services," the company in the statement adds.

Samsung Galaxy Forever

As mentioned, the Galaxy Forever offer allows customers to buy a new Galaxy S20 smartphone at just 60 percent of the price. Customers can pay the balance 40 percent a year after purchasing it or can simply return the device at the end of one year. To avail the Galaxy Forever plan, customers will have to buy Galaxy S20 smartphone using EMI option.

Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans, both are available across Samsung Exclusive Stores, official retail outlets and Samsung India site. For Galaxy Forever, Samsung India has partnered with Servify and IDFC.

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India starts at Rs. 70,499, while the Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) is available at Rs. 47,999. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More

