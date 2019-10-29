Samsung kicked off the Android 10 beta programme for the Galaxy S10 earlier this month, bringing One UI 2.0 to the flagship phone. But it appears the latest One UI 2.0 beta update based on Android 10 is locking some users out, rejecting any form of authentication input whatsoever even after repeated attempts. We have come across reports from multiple users that they were locked out after installing the new One UI 2.0 beta update, and even an attempt to reset the password at this time doesn't seem to be working for the affected Galaxy S10 users.

Multiple users have written about the issue on the official Samsung community forum as well as the XDA-Developers forum, explaining how the phone rejects all forms of password input after restarting it once the update has been installed. The Galaxy S10 units plagued by the bug refuse all forms of authentication inputs, be it a password, pattern, or the fingerprint scan, and simply labels it as incorrect.

Even worse is the fact that the Remote Unlock feature is also not working as expected, as users who access the Find My Phone service for deleting their old passwords and biometrics are stuck. This appears to be because the bug causes the Galaxy S10 to reject all passwords as incorrect, which means users can't set up a new PIN or fingerprint if they use the Remote Unlock feature. The only resort for Galaxy S10 users who have been locked out of their phone after installing the latest One UI 2.0 beta update is to prompt a factory reset and revert back to Android Pie.

But unfortunately for some users, they continue to be locked out of their phone even after going back to Android Pie. At this point of time, it is tough to comprehend how Samsung will solve the issue for affected Galaxy S10 users as rolling out a corrective update may not be enough, because users have to unlock the device in the first place to install the update. Samsung is yet to come up with an official statement regarding the issue, but this is not the first time something similar has happened. Samsung Galaxy S10 users reported a similar issue in July earlier this year as well after installing a buggy update.