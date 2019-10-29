Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung OneUI 2.0 Beta Update Locking Out Galaxy S10 Users, Remote Unlock Proves Ineffective: Reports

Samsung OneUI 2.0 Beta Update Locking Out Galaxy S10 Users, Remote Unlock Proves Ineffective: Reports

Something similar happened with Samsung Galaxy S10 users back in July as well.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 18:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung OneUI 2.0 Beta Update Locking Out Galaxy S10 Users, Remote Unlock Proves Ineffective: Reports

The bug rejects all password and biometric data as incorrect, locking users out

Highlights
  • Galaxy S10’s Remote Unlock feature is proving to be of no use
  • Reverting back to Android Pie doesn’t appear to solve the issue
  • Samsung is yet to release an official statement or a fix for the issue

Samsung kicked off the Android 10 beta programme for the Galaxy S10 earlier this month, bringing One UI 2.0 to the flagship phone. But it appears the latest One UI 2.0 beta update based on Android 10 is locking some users out, rejecting any form of authentication input whatsoever even after repeated attempts. We have come across reports from multiple users that they were locked out after installing the new One UI 2.0 beta update, and even an attempt to reset the password at this time doesn't seem to be working for the affected Galaxy S10 users.

Multiple users have written about the issue on the official Samsung community forum as well as the XDA-Developers forum, explaining how the phone rejects all forms of password input after restarting it once the update has been installed. The Galaxy S10 units plagued by the bug refuse all forms of authentication inputs, be it a password, pattern, or the fingerprint scan, and simply labels it as incorrect.

Even worse is the fact that the Remote Unlock feature is also not working as expected, as users who access the Find My Phone service for deleting their old passwords and biometrics are stuck. This appears to be because the bug causes the Galaxy S10 to reject all passwords as incorrect, which means users can't set up a new PIN or fingerprint if they use the Remote Unlock feature. The only resort for Galaxy S10 users who have been locked out of their phone after installing the latest One UI 2.0 beta update is to prompt a factory reset and revert back to Android Pie.

But unfortunately for some users, they continue to be locked out of their phone even after going back to Android Pie. At this point of time, it is tough to comprehend how Samsung will solve the issue for affected Galaxy S10 users as rolling out a corrective update may not be enough, because users have to unlock the device in the first place to install the update. Samsung is yet to come up with an official statement regarding the issue, but this is not the first time something similar has happened. Samsung Galaxy S10 users reported a similar issue in July earlier this year as well after installing a buggy update.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, OneUI 2 Beta, Android 10
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Products as Regulators Kick In
Apple Pulls iOS 13.2 Update for HomePod After Devices Get Bricked: Reports
Samsung OneUI 2.0 Beta Update Locking Out Galaxy S10 Users, Remote Unlock Proves Ineffective: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  6. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  8. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
  9. See Review: Is Apple TV+’s Game of Thrones Wannabe Worth Watching?
  10. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pulls iOS 13.2 Update for HomePod After Devices Get Bricked: Reports
  2. Samsung OneUI 2.0 Beta Update Locking Out Galaxy S10 Users, Remote Unlock Proves Ineffective: Reports
  3. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Launched in India Starting at Rs. 20,500; GeForce GTX 1650 Super Coming November 22
  4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Products as Regulators Kick In
  5. China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE
  6. Facebook, Google, Twitter Urged to Do More to Combat Fake News in EU
  7. YouTube Music for Android Gets Dedicated Widget, iOS Update Brings Siri Support, PWA for Desktops Debuts Too
  8. Google Messages Expands RCS-Based Chat Experience: Here's How to Get It on Your Android Device
  9. Google Search to Stop Supporting Flash Content Soon
  10. Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 With Voice Control Put Up for Crowdfunding by Xiaomi India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.