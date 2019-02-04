Samsung took its own sweet time warming up to the idea of a display notch, but it appears that the company does not want to miss out on the trend of pop-up selfie cameras. As per a new leak, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A90 will reportedly sport a pop-up selfie camera, altogether ditching the display notch or a hole-punch to house the front imaging sensor. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy A90's hardware, but as per a previous leak, it will reportedly come equipped with Samsung's 'New Infinity Display' that is claimed to bring a notchless experience.

The new leak regarding the Samsung Galaxy A90 comes from renowned tipster Ice Universe, who tweeted that the upcoming smartphone will be the first from Samsung's lineup to feature a pop- up front camera, adding that the Galaxy A90's display will be devoid of a notch or a hole. Samsung has reportedly been working on a new type of display called the ‘New Infinity Display' that will feature a seamless design without a notch or hole of any kind and might debut on the Samsung Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy A90. The pop-up selfie camera design is a comparatively new aesthetic element that we have already seen on the Vivo Nex and might soon witness it on more smartphones like the Oppo R19 and the Vivo X25.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A90, it is among the nine Galaxy A-Series smartphones that will reportedly be launched by the South Korean smartphone giant later this year. As per a previous report, the Samsung Galaxy A90 will come equipped with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and might be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A90 will is expected to feature a 6.41-inch display and will reportedly run One UI based on Android Pie.

In the imaging department, the upcoming Samsung smartphone might feature dual or triple rear cameras alongside a ToF 3D sensor for better depth estimation. The Samsung Galaxy A90 will reportedly hit the market in Black, Gold, and Silver colour options, however, details about an expected launch timeline and pricing are not known.