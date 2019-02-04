NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Pop-Up Selfie Camera, New Infinity Display

, 04 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Pop-Up Selfie Camera, New Infinity Display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

The Samsung Galaxy A90 will reportedly flaunt a pop-up style front camera module

Highlights

  • The Samsung Galaxy A90 might sport the New Infinity Display
  • It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • The upcoming smartphone might feature dual or triple rear cameras

Samsung took its own sweet time warming up to the idea of a display notch, but it appears that the company does not want to miss out on the trend of pop-up selfie cameras. As per a new leak, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A90 will reportedly sport a pop-up selfie camera, altogether ditching the display notch or a hole-punch to house the front imaging sensor. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy A90's hardware, but as per a previous leak, it will reportedly come equipped with Samsung's 'New Infinity Display' that is claimed to bring a notchless experience. 

The new leak regarding the Samsung Galaxy A90 comes from renowned tipster Ice Universe, who tweeted that the upcoming smartphone will be the first from Samsung's lineup to feature a pop- up front camera, adding that the Galaxy A90's display will be devoid of a notch or a hole. Samsung has reportedly been working on a new type of display called the ‘New Infinity Display' that will feature a seamless design without a notch or hole of any kind and might debut on the Samsung Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy A90. The pop-up selfie camera design is a comparatively new aesthetic element that we have already seen on the Vivo Nex and might soon witness it on more smartphones like the Oppo R19 and the Vivo X25. 

As for the Samsung Galaxy A90, it is among the nine Galaxy A-Series smartphones that will reportedly be launched by the South Korean smartphone giant later this year. As per a previous report, the Samsung Galaxy A90 will come equipped with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and might be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A90 will is expected to feature a 6.41-inch display and will reportedly run One UI based on Android Pie

In the imaging department, the upcoming Samsung smartphone might feature dual or triple rear cameras alongside a ToF 3D sensor for better depth estimation. The Samsung Galaxy A90 will reportedly hit the market in Black, Gold, and Silver colour options, however, details about an expected launch timeline and pricing are not known. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A90, Pop-up selfie camera, Pop-up front camera, New Infinity Display
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Employee's Trust in Sundar Pichai's Leadership Declines, Leaked Internal Survey Hints
Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 9N, and Others Get Discounts, Exchange Offers During Flipkart 'Super Value Week' Sale
Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Pop-Up Selfie Camera, New Infinity Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  3. Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, and Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Sale
  4. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  5. Oppo K1 Launch Set for February 6 in India: What You Need to Know
  6. 2.2 Billion Usernames, Passwords Leaked: Check if Yours Are Safe
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  10. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.