Samsung Galaxy A90, an upcoming smartphone from the company's revamped Galaxy-A series, has been making rounds of the rumour mill lately. Following the leak of alleged renders revealing a unique sliding camera design, more details about its internal specifications have surfaced online. as per the latest leak, the Galaxy A90 will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7150 SoC (expected to succeed the Snapdragon 710 SoC) and will come equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display. The yet-to-be-announced Samsung smartphone will reportedly come with a ToF camera as well, and will also have support for 25W PD fast charging.

Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A90 indicate that the device will feature a unique slide-out design that will have the cameras housed in a rotating module. The new leak, which can be traced to Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, reiterates the same camera approach and claims that the Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature a pop-up rotating camera. If the renders are anything to go by, the pill-shaped camera module can be rotated around its axis and can be used as a regular rear camera or the selfie snapper.

As for the resolution, the Galaxy A90's main camera is said to be a 48-megapixel unit with f/2.0 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture and a ToF camera. The rotatory camera will reportedly allow the device to adopt a design without a notch or a hole punch, or as some leaks call it, the New Infinity Display. Talking about the display, it is tipped to be a 6.-7-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2240 pixels.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7150 SoC. However, other details about the internal hardware such as the amount of RAM and internal storage are not mentioned in the new leak. The battery capacity of the Galaxy A90 will reportedly be 3,700mAh with support for 25W PD fast charging. Moreover, the screen is tipped to employ a vibrating technology that will allow it to produce sound – an electromagnetic levitation speaker in technical terms - eliminating the need of an earpiece, something we have already seen in the Huawei P30 Pro and the LG G8 ThinQ. There are also reports of the Samsung Galaxy A90 featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The dimensions of the Galaxy A90 will reportedly be 165x76.5x9 mm and it will tip the scales at 219 grams. The Galaxy A90 is expected to launch on April 10, but it has already been leaked multiple times in the past, even getting listed on the official Samsung website. Upon launch, the Samsung Galaxy A90 will reportedly offer some exclusive Asphalt 9 content and freebies to buyers, says the official Samsung US website.