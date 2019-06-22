Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A90 May Debut With a New Name Under Galaxy R Series, 5G Support and Camera Details Tipped

Samsung reportedly has two Galaxy R series phones in the pipeline.

22 June 2019
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is touted to carry the model number SM-A908N

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is tipped to feature dual rear cameras
  • The primary camera will reportedly be a 32-megapixel sensor
  • It will be assisted by a secondary 8-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy A90 has been making rounds of the rumour mill for quite some time, but it appears that the phone might not be launched with the Galaxy A90 monikor. As per new leaks, a phone with the model number SM-A908N that was earlier thought to be the Galaxy A90, might be released under a new Galaxy R series of phones. Another leak claims that the Galaxy A90 5G is also currently being tested in Samsung's home market and will pack dual rear cameras.

Tipster @OnLeaks has revealed that the device being pegged as the Galaxy A90 might be launched under a new Galaxy R series of phones. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch two phones in the Galaxy R series, both of which feature “huge display and triple camera”.

One of the upcoming Galaxy R series phones is tipped to support 5G connectivity. The other phone in the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy R-series will reportedly come with “a very unique camera feature”, but it is not known whether it will be a pop-up design, a slide-out module, or just a conventional layout.

As per a report by GalaxyClub, a Samsung smartphone carrying the model number SM-A908N is currently in line to being certified in South Korea. It boasts of 5G support and might eventually be launched as the Galaxy A90 5G. There is, however, some doubt regarding the naming convention and existence of a non-5G version of the phone tentatively called Galaxy A90.

As far as specifications go, not much is known about the phone's internal hardware except its camera set up. The alleged Galaxy A90 5G will reportedly pack a primary 32-megapixel rear camera assisted by a secondary 8-megapixel sensor. It is not known whether a third camera is also a part of the imaging hardware.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A90, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Samsung Galaxy R Series

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A90, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Samsung Galaxy R Series
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Craig Wright Says He Invented Bitcoin, Now He’s Suing Those Who Doubt Him
Samsung Galaxy A90 May Debut With a New Name Under Galaxy R Series, 5G Support and Camera Details Tipped
