Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC Inches Closer to Launch, Receives Wi Fi Certification

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC Inches Closer to Launch, Receives Wi-Fi Certification

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G's Wi-Fi Alliance certification doesn't reveal much about the phone.

By | Updated: 2 August 2019 16:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC Inches Closer to Launch, Receives Wi-Fi Certification

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G's camera setup is still a mystery (Samsung Galaxy A80 pictured above).

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G receives Wi-Fi Certification
  • It will sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC and have 6GB RAM
  • The Galaxy A90 5G will sport a triple-camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is the latest smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer to be certified by Wi-Fi Alliance. It also becomes the first smartphone outside Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series to be capable of latching onto the 5G network. While it does not belong to the flagship series, it does sport some serious hardware in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It looks like Samsung has picked the processor primarily for its 5G capabilities as none of the mid-range Exynos and Snapdragon processors have 5G capabilities.

Samsung's Galaxy A90 5G has leaked in the past on popular benchmarking site Geekbench where it managed to score 3,458 in single-core tests and 10,852 in multi-core tests. The same leak also hints that the Galaxy A90 5G will pack in 6GB of RAM. The certification on Wi-Fi Alliance reveals that it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and was spotted by SamMobile. Previous leaks have revealed that the Galaxy A90 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Wi Fi Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G just received Wi-Fi certification

 

The Galaxy A90 5G is said to sport a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel second sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to feature Tilt OIS technology, which seems like a version of Optical Image Stabilisation. It packs in a 4,500mAh battery and is tipped to get a 45W fast charger in the box.

There is no news as to when Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A90 5G but if the pricing of recent Galaxy A-series of smartphones is an indicator, it won't really be aggressively priced.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G specifications
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series Unveiled by Sony, Lets PlayStation Plus Subscribers Compete
Fortnite Streaming Star Ninja Leaves Amazon's Twitch, Joins Microsoft's Mixer
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC Inches Closer to Launch, Receives Wi-Fi Certification
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  2. BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit
  3. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  5. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Intel 10th Gen 10nm 'Ice Lake' Core CPUs for Laptops Officially Unveiled
  7. ACT Stream TV 4K Streaming Device Is Now Available in 4 Cities
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  9. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  10. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Streaming Star Ninja Leaves Amazon's Twitch, Joins Microsoft's Mixer
  2. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC Inches Closer to Launch, Receives Wi-Fi Certification
  3. PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series Unveiled by Sony, Lets PlayStation Plus Subscribers Compete
  4. Google to Allow Android Users in Europe Choose Default Search Engine
  5. Google Play Pass Subscription Service in Testing With ‘Access to Hundreds of Premium Apps’: Report
  6. Apple Suspends Listening to Siri Voice Recordings Amid Outcry, Will Offer an Opt-Out
  7. PS4 Independence Sale in India Offers Discounts on PUBG, Days Gone, and More; DualShock 4 Controllers Also Receive Price Cut
  8. Black Shark 2 Pro New Variants Surface on TENAA Just After It Goes on Sale in China
  9. IBM Fired 100,000 Older Employees to Look 'Cool,' 'Trendy', Lawsuit Alleges
  10. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Details Leaked, Tipped to Sport Two 40-Megapixel Sensors and Cine Lens Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.