The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is the latest smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer to be certified by Wi-Fi Alliance. It also becomes the first smartphone outside Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series to be capable of latching onto the 5G network. While it does not belong to the flagship series, it does sport some serious hardware in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It looks like Samsung has picked the processor primarily for its 5G capabilities as none of the mid-range Exynos and Snapdragon processors have 5G capabilities.

Samsung's Galaxy A90 5G has leaked in the past on popular benchmarking site Geekbench where it managed to score 3,458 in single-core tests and 10,852 in multi-core tests. The same leak also hints that the Galaxy A90 5G will pack in 6GB of RAM. The certification on Wi-Fi Alliance reveals that it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and was spotted by SamMobile. Previous leaks have revealed that the Galaxy A90 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G just received Wi-Fi certification

The Galaxy A90 5G is said to sport a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel second sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to feature Tilt OIS technology, which seems like a version of Optical Image Stabilisation. It packs in a 4,500mAh battery and is tipped to get a 45W fast charger in the box.

There is no news as to when Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A90 5G but if the pricing of recent Galaxy A-series of smartphones is an indicator, it won't really be aggressively priced.