Samsung Galaxy A9 or Galaxy A9 Star Pro, whatever the actual moniker will be, is largely expected to be the South Korean giant’s first smartphone with a unique quadruple rear camera setup. Samsung has scheduled a Galaxy event for October 11, where the phone is expected to be announced. A new report has now surfaced online, claiming to reveal most of the key specifications of the upcoming handset. All the four rear camera sensors of Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro have been detailed, as have the internals including processor, RAM, storage capacity, and more.

The development comes to us via a report by German blog AllAboutSamsung. The report also shows us an image of the upcoming smartphone; however, it appears to be a concept render instead of an official render by Samsung. These are some of the specifications that it lists.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 is expected to sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) sAMOLED display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset will most likely powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Storage on the phone will reportedly be expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The highlight of the Galaxy A9 remains its quadruple rear camera setup, never seen before on a commercially available smartphone. According to the report, the smartphone’s rear camera combination will feature a primary 24-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with live focus and f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree viewing angle, and a fourth 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A9, as per the report, include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and a large 3,720mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support.