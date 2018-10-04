NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 11 Event, Four Rear Cameras Detailed

Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 11 Event, Four Rear Cameras Detailed

, 04 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 11 Event, Four Rear Cameras Detailed

Photo Credit: AllAboutSamsung.de

Samsung Galaxy A9 appears to have a total of five cameras

Highlights

  • Galaxy A9 will be Samsung's first phone with four rear cameras
  • It is expected to sport a Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • Launch is scheduled for October 11

Samsung Galaxy A9 or Galaxy A9 Star Pro, whatever the actual moniker will be, is largely expected to be the South Korean giant’s first smartphone with a unique quadruple rear camera setup. Samsung has scheduled a Galaxy event for October 11, where the phone is expected to be announced. A new report has now surfaced online, claiming to reveal most of the key specifications of the upcoming handset. All the four rear camera sensors of Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro have been detailed, as have the internals including processor, RAM, storage capacity, and more.

The development comes to us via a report by German blog AllAboutSamsung. The report also shows us an image of the upcoming smartphone; however, it appears to be a concept render instead of an official render by Samsung. These are some of the specifications that it lists.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 is expected to sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) sAMOLED display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset will most likely powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Storage on the phone will reportedly be expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The highlight of the Galaxy A9 remains its quadruple rear camera setup, never seen before on a commercially available smartphone. According to the report, the smartphone’s rear camera combination will feature a primary 24-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with live focus and f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree viewing angle, and a fourth 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A9, as per the report, include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and a large 3,720mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A9, Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications
Facebook Security Breach: Here's Everything We Know So Far
Star Wars Live-Action TV Series Is Called The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau Reveals
Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 11 Event, Four Rear Cameras Detailed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 7.1 Price, Specifications Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  2. WhatsApp for Android Gets New 'Swipe to Reply' Feature
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  4. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, New Alexa Voice Remote Launched in India
  6. Vodafone Launches Rs. 99, Rs. 109 Recharge Packs to Rival Jio
  7. Motorola One Power Review
  8. Nokia 7.1 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Honor 10 to Be Available for Rs. 24,999 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days
  10. LG V40 ThinQ With Five Cameras, 6.4-Inch OLED Display Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.