Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro has surfaced online ahead of the October 11 event where the South Korean giant is expected to launch its new model with a quadruple rear camera setup. A concept image of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro shows how the four different camera sensors are setting at its back along with an LED flash. There is also a rear-facing, square-shaped fingerprint sensor with rounded edges. The design language of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro featured in the concept looks similar to the build of Galaxy A7 (2018) with a metal finish back panel.
In addition to the concept, AllAboutSamsung.de reports the key specifications of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro. The quadruple rear camera setup is said to have an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), 24-megapixel primary sensor, and 10-megapixel as well as 5-megapixel secondary sensors. On the front, it is reported that the Galaxy A9 Star Pro carries a 24-megapixel Sony IMX 576 sensor.
The Galaxy A9 Star Pro is said to have a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Furthermore, the smartphone is rumoured to have a 3,720mAh battery.
As per the concept image published by Samsung fan blog AllAboutSamsung.de, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro looks similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018) that debuted with a triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone appears to be the first in the Galaxy A-Series lineup to sport a quadruple rear camera setup. Further, there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also has a thin-bezel display at the front.
Earlier this month, Samsung announced a Galaxy event for October 11 where it is expected to launch the four camera-equipped Galaxy A9 Star Pro. The company also recently came in the headlines for developing a new Galaxy A-branded smartphone that will have a Snapdragon 845 SoC.
