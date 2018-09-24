NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro With Quadruple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces Ahead of October 14 Event

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro With Quadruple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces Ahead of October 14 Event

24 September 2018
Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro With Quadruple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces Ahead of October 14 Event

Photo Credit: AllAboutSamsung.de

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro has been leaked in a concept image
  • The smartphone is found to have a quadruple rear camera setup
  • It is rumoured to have a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro has surfaced online ahead of the October 11 event where the South Korean giant is expected to launch its new model with a quadruple rear camera setup. A concept image of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro shows how the four different camera sensors are setting at its back along with an LED flash. There is also a rear-facing, square-shaped fingerprint sensor with rounded edges. The design language of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro featured in the concept looks similar to the build of Galaxy A7 (2018) with a metal finish back panel.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro specifications

In addition to the concept, AllAboutSamsung.de reports the key specifications of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro. The quadruple rear camera setup is said to have an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), 24-megapixel primary sensor, and 10-megapixel as well as 5-megapixel secondary sensors. On the front, it is reported that the Galaxy A9 Star Pro carries a 24-megapixel Sony IMX 576 sensor.

The Galaxy A9 Star Pro is said to have a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Furthermore, the smartphone is rumoured to have a 3,720mAh battery.

As per the concept image published by Samsung fan blog AllAboutSamsung.de, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro looks similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018) that debuted with a triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone appears to be the first in the Galaxy A-Series lineup to sport a quadruple rear camera setup. Further, there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also has a thin-bezel display at the front.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced a Galaxy event for October 11 where it is expected to launch the four camera-equipped Galaxy A9 Star Pro. The company also recently came in the headlines for developing a new Galaxy A-branded smartphone that will have a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro With Quadruple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces Ahead of October 14 Event
