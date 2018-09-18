Samsung recently announced it will be hosting a Galaxy event on October 11, and a new Galaxy smartphone is largely expected to launch with as many as four cameras. Now, new leaks point towards the Galaxy A9 Star Pro and Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphones being launched at the event. Samsung's upcoming devices Galaxy A9 Star Pro (2018) and the Galaxy A7 (2018) have been leaked. The rear panel image of the latter has been leaked, and information regarding the Galaxy A9 Star Pro has been revealed online. The most notable information coming out of these leaks is that the Galaxy A7 (2018) will sport a triple camera setup at the back aligned vertically, while the Galaxy A9 Star Pro will have four cameras at the back. If this is true, the Galaxy A9 Star Pro (2018) will be the first device to sport a quad-camera setup at the rear, and this is the device Samsung has been teasing on its social platforms.

Starting with the Galaxy A9 Star Pro (2018), SamsungMobile.News has tweeted that it will come with the SM-A920 model number, and will sport four cameras at the back placed vertically, and the flash will sit below the camera setup. The tipster notes that the camera will be black on all devices, and it won't be the same colour as the back panel. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue Gradient and Pink Gradient colour options, and the fingerprint sensor will be placed in the middle at the back as well. The rear panel will be curved a bit, and the smartphone will come with 3.5mm audio jack support. The tipster notes that the SM-A920 model will have a dedicated Bixby button as well, like the other Samsung flagships. It estimated the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro price will be around EUR 500 (about Rs. 42,600).

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) leaked render

Photo Credit: Galaxyclub.nl

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) was also tipped by the same source, and this time tipster even shared an image of the Blue variant. The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is seen sporting a triple camera setup aligned vertically with the flash sitting beneath it. In the comments, the tipster claims the smartphone will likely be powered by Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 660 SoC. Renders of the smartphone in Black and Blue colour options have also been leaked by Galaxyclub.nl (picture above), and the report notes that the fingerprint sensor is expected to be mounted on the side. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is reported to be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC in certain markets, paired with 4GB RAM. Both these devices are expected to launch on October 11, and go on sale soon after.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) leaked photo

Photo Credit: SamsungMobile.News