Samsung Galaxy A9 Star, Galaxy A9 Star Lite With Super AMOLED Displays Go Up for Pre-Orders in China

 
, 02 June 2018
Highlights

  • Pre-orders for the Galaxy A9 Star and A9 Star Lite has started
  • Both the phones currently available only in China
  • Both handsets come with 4GB of RAM

Samsung has unveiled two new smartphones - Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite - in China. Previously, there have been several rumours regarding the arrival of the handsets, along with their price and specifications. The company has started pre-bookings for both the smartphones, ahead of the launch on June 7, which was tipped previously. The key highlights of the Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite include full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays. Both the handsets come with the Bixby Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star, Galaxy A9 Star Lite price

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star has been listed at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 38,600). It comes in Black and White colour variants. The Galaxy A9 Star Lite, on the other hand, has been priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,200). The smartphone will arrive in Black and Blue colour models. Both the handsets are available for pre-order through Samsung online store in China from today (June 2) and will be available till June 14. The smartphones will go on sale starting June 15. There is no clarity on whether Samsung will launch the smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star, Galaxy A9 Star Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) display with a 18.5:9. It comes with 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 24-megapixel camera at the front. The Galaxy A9 Star is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It is fuelled by a 3700mAh battery.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite, the smartphone variant appears to differ from the other only in terms of display size, camera and battery. The handset has a smaller 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with the same resolution, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. However, the Galaxy A9 Star Lite comes with a single 24-megapixel camera at the back as well as the front. This smartphone is powered by a smaller 3500mAh battery. More detailed specifications can be expected at launch on June 7.

Comments

samsung
