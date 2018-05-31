Samsung has plans to upgrade the Galaxy A series with two new handsets, called the Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite, as per several reports in the recent past. Now, the Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite are expected to launch in China on June 7, according to an alleged official poster spotted online. Another leaked Samsung poster has given us a look at the Galaxy A9 Star Lite suggesting this might be a rebranded Galaxy A6 for the Chinese market. It also gives out certain specifications for the more premium Galaxy A9 Star. Lastly, the Galaxy A9 Star has been spotted on Taiwanese certification website NCC where certain design elements and specifications have been outed.

Let's start off with the leaked posters. The first poster, spotted on Weibo, states the launch of the two smartphones will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST) on June 6, and the phones are said to be available starting June 15 with pre-orders from June 6-14. Another leaked poster, this time spotted on Weico, gives us a look at both the Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite. From the looks of it, the Galaxy A9 Star Lite resembles the Galaxy A6 and could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A6 in China. Alternatively, while not with the same design, the Galaxy A9 Star could replace the Galaxy A6+ considering it has the same 24-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based capabilities.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Moving on to the NCC certification listing, first spotted by 91Mobiles. The report reveals live photos for Samsung's smartphone with model number SM-G885Y/DS, which is the dual-SIM variant of the phone. The images reveal a vertical dual camera setup at the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Bottom of the smartphone houses a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Previously, the Galaxy A9 Star had reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. According to this listing, the Galaxy A9 Star is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.