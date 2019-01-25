NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) With Infinity-O Display, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

, 25 January 2019
The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) packs a 3,400mah battery

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) is priced at KRW 599,500
  • It will be available in Korea from February 28
  • It sports a rear fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) has been launched in South Korea. The smartphone is listed to come with an Infinity-O display, 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage, and more. Looking at its specifications and design, it seems to be a variant of the Samsung Galaxy A8s smartphone launched in China last month. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) also comes with a triple camera setup at the back, and a 24-megapixel selfie sensor. It packs a 3,400mAh battery and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) price, design

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) has been priced in Korea at KRW 599,500 (roughly Rs. 37,800) and has been made available in Blue, Black, and Absolute Black colour options. It is set to go on sale in the country from February 28. There is no word on its availability in other markets as of yet.

Design wise, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy A8s smartphone launched in China. It is seen sporting the Infinity-O Display with a hole on the top left edge of the screen for the selfie camera sensor. Apart from that, the entire front portion is taken over by the display, with no bezels on all sides. At the back, there is a triple camera setup stacked vertically, and a fingerprint scanner situated in the centre. At the bottom edge, we can see the USB Type-C port, the speaker grille and the microphone. The power and volume buttons are housed on the right edge, and the Bixby button is seen on the left edge of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) specifications

Talking about hardware, the company hasn't listed many specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) as of yet. The device is confirmed to sport a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, pack 6GB RAM, 3,400mAh battery, and offer 128GB internal storage.

Optics wise, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) sports a triple rear camera setup - with one 24-megapixel main sensor, another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor that can offer 2X optical zoom, and another 5-megapixel sensor and this one is basically for more depth in photos. There's also a 24-megapixel selfie sensor.

If the phone is indeed a variant of the Samsung Galaxy A8s, it should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor, sport a 6.4-inch display, and offer NFC support. We expect all the specifications to be out before the sale begins next month.

Comments

Front Camera24-megapixel
RAM6GB
OSAndroid
Storage128GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
