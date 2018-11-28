NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) features four camera sensors at the back

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is set to go on sale in India today
  • It comes with a starting price of Rs. 36,990
  • The smartphone features an 18.5:9 Infinity Display

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will go on sale for the first time in India today. The new model that is touted to be the world's "first rear quad camera" smartphone was launched in the country last week. It sports four separate rear cameras on a setup that features telephoto, ultra-wide, and depth sensors. For selfies, the Galaxy A9 (2018) also sports a 24-megapixel sensor at the front. Samsung has also provided a full-HD+ Infinity Display panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy A9 (2018) also comes preloaded with Bixby voice assistant and features a 3D Glass curved back.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India starts at Rs. 36,990 for the 6GB RAM model, while its 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 39,990. The smartphone comes in Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue colour variants. It will go on sale in the country through all online (Airtel Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Shop) and offline channels starting today - at the time of writing, it was not yet available to buy on these platforms. But ahead of its availability, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is available for pre-booking. Customers will be able to avail a cashback worth Rs. 3,000 when purchasing the Galaxy A9 (2018) using an HDFC debit or credit card.

Samsung has partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer the Galaxy A9 (2018) 6GB RAM variant through the Airtel Online Store at a down payment of Rs. 3,690 and EMI of Rs. 2,349. Customers can also buy the Galaxy A9 (2018) 8GB RAM model through the Airtel Online Store at a down payment of Rs. 4,890 and EMI of Rs. 2,449. Moreover, the customers purchasing the handset through the EMI options will receive Airtel postpaid plan bundles along with benefits such as unlimited voice calls, national roaming, and a free subscription to Airtel TV.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) First Impressions

The Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched in India last week, and it was unveiled globally at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last month with a starting price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 47,900) and GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 49,600).

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Samsung Experience UX based on Android Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display that has a Super AMOLED panel and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that has four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. For images and videos, the Galaxy A9 (2018) has a quad camera setup at the back as its USP, along with an LED flash. The setup includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree lens supporting an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The primary sensor notably uses a pixel binning technique to combine four pixels into one. On the selfie front, there is a 24-megapixel sensor at the front that comes with an f/2.0 aperture. The frontal sensor enables a preloaded Face Unlock feature.

Samsung has provided the ability to recognise 19 different scenes and optimise colour settings to produce shots matching the content. The Galaxy A9 (2018) also detects flaws such as closed eyes, facial blur, or backlight in the images you clicked and notifies you to re-click them. For the front camera, there are features such as selfie focus and pro-lighting. There is also an AR Emoji feature to let you create up to 36 animated emojis.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) comes with 128GB on internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). n terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGB light sensor. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, there is a 3,800mAh battery that supports fast charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A9 2018, Samsung
Spotify Said to Secure Rights to Booming Indian Music Market, Launch Planned for Q1 2019
Uber Fined $491,000 by British Regulator Over 2016 Cyber-Attack
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  2. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  5. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  6. Amazon Web Services Launches Its Own ARM-Based, Custom Server Processor
  7. Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
  8. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  10. Amazon Offers Free Machine Learning Courses to General Consumers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.