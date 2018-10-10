Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), which was initially rumoured as the Galaxy A9 Star Pro, is expected to launch at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today. The smartphone is speculated to come with four camera sensors at the back. A formal tweet posted by the company last month hinted at the presence of the quadruple camera setup with words "4x fun". It was also recently reported to come with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Now, ahead of its official launch, the handset has allegedly surfaced on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reiterates the availability of the Snapdragon 660 SoC along with 6GB RAM. Samsung has separately announced that it will live stream the launch event of the new Galaxy device. In other news, the camera setup of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked.

The launch event of the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will be kicked off at 2:30pm (IST). It will be live streamed directly on the Samsung India Newsroom site.

However, just before the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has allegedly been spotted in a Geekbench listing. This shows that the smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing also shows that the multi-core score of the Galaxy A9 (2018) comes at 5,844. Further, there is a model number SM-A9200. The listing was first reported by Dutch blog Lets Go Digital.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has leaked an image detailing the camera setup of the upcoming Galaxy A9 model. The image shows that there will be a primary 24-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture, secondary 10-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, depth sensor with 5-megapixel resolution as well as f/2.2 aperture and live focus, and the ultra-wide, 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree lens.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

If we look at the previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will come with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display panel and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also speculated to have 128GB of onboard storage that could be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For selfies, the new Galaxy A9 smartphone is rumoured to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Some renders of the Galaxy A9 (2018) showed a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, though the smartphone is also rumoured to have a Face Unlock feature. It is also said to include a large, 3,720mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support.