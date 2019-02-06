Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 30,990

06 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 30,990

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price dropped to as low as Rs. 30,990
  • The price is reflecting on Samsung India’s online store
  • The Galaxy A9 (2019) boasts of four sensors around the back

Just last month, Samsung slashed the price of its quad-camera Galaxy A9 (2018) from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 33,990 and now, it's dropped it again. The revised price of the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is now Rs. 30,990, making it the lowest ever since launch. The Galaxy A9 (2018) is the company's first quad-camera smartphone which includes a standard sensor, wide-angle sensor, telephoto sensor and a depth sensor.

The official Samsung India online store already shows the revised pricing of Rs. 30,990, slashed from Rs. 33,990. We've reached out to Samsung for an official conformation but so far, it seems like a permanent price cut.

These rapid price drops of the Galaxy A9 (2018) (Review) could hint at the fact that Samsung is planning on launching its new Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with an Infinity-O Display sometime soon. Samsung launched it in South Korea last month at KRW 599,500 (roughly Rs. 37,800), which falls in line with the original price of the Galaxy A9 (2018).

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Samsung Experience UX based on Android Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display that has a Super AMOLED panel and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that has four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

For images and videos, the Galaxy A9 (2018) has a quad camera setup at the back as its USP, along with an LED flash. The setup includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree lens supporting an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The primary sensor notably uses a pixel binning technique to combine four pixels into one.

Comments

Unicode Releases Emoji 12.0 Final List for 2019, Includes Sari, Hindu Temple, Auto Ricksaw, Diya, and White Heart
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 30,990
InFocus Vision 3 Pro
