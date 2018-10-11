Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched at an event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its quad rear camera setup - with four separate cameras. The new Galaxy A9 joins the recently launched Galaxy A7 (2018), which introduced the first Galaxy A-Series innovation in the camera department by featuring a triple rear camera setup. Another highlight of the Galaxy A9 (2018) is its Infinity Display, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as the presence of up to 8GB of RAM. The company is also touting a 3D Glass curved back. The smartphone succeeds the original Samsung Galaxy A9, that was launched back in 2015.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,300) and GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 53,700). It will be made available from November. The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India was not announced at the event, nor was availability for the market. It will be made available in Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and features an 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) bears a quadruple rear camera setup, with a 24-megapixel primary camera featuring an f/1.7 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and finally, a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. In low-light conditions, main camera uses pixel binning to combine 4 pixels into one. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It features Face Unlock technology, apart from Bixby assistant and Samsung Pay. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) colour variants clearly visible

The Galaxy A9 (2018) bears 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGB light sensor. It's powered by a 3,800mAh battery, complete with fast charging.