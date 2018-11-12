Samsung will launch the Galaxy A9 (2018) - its first smartphone with quadruple rear camera setup - in India this month, IANS reports citing industry sources. The report adds that the smartphone will be priced aggressively to take on the leader OnePlus 6T.

The IANS report also mentions that the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is likely to launch in two variants in the country - 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage - both expandable up to 512GB. To recall, a report last week tipped the Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India is likely to start from Rs. 39,000, citing a source code on Samsung India's official site.

Samsung globally launched Galaxy A9 (2018) in Malaysia last month, with a global price staring price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,300) and GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 53,700). It will be made available from November in Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue colour variants, with the first and last featuring a gradient pattern.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and features an 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) bears a quadruple rear camera setup, with a 24-megapixel primary camera featuring an f/1.7 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and finally, a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. In low-light conditions, main camera uses pixel binning to combine 4 pixels into one. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It features Face Unlock technology, apart from Bixby assistant and Samsung Pay. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) bears 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGB light sensor. It's powered by a 3,800mAh battery, complete with fast charging.

Written with inputs from IANS