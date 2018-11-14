Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is set to arrive in India on November 20. Samsung on Wednesday sent invites to the media to confirm the launch of the Galaxy A9 (2018) in the country. The smartphone was unveiled at an event in Kuala Lumpur last month with four rear camera sensors. It is touted to be the "world's first rear quad camera" phone. The phone also features an Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio as well as include up to 8GB of RAM. The formal invite sent by Samsung confirms the launch of the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India. It reads "4X Fun" in a bold font to highlight the quad rear camera setup featuring Galaxy A9 (2018). In the meanwhile, a report cites industry sources to claim an approximate launch price.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India

IANS cites industry sources to claim the Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India will be around Rs. 35,000. Interestingly, a previous report had claimed — using Samsung website code as the source — that the smartphone will be launched in India carrying a Rs. 39,000 price tag.

Globally, the Galaxy A9 (2018) price starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 48,800) and GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 44,700). Official India price details of the smartphone are yet to be revealed. Moreover, it comes in Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience UX and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display Super AMOLED panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM options. On the back, the quadruple rear camera setup of the Galaxy A9 (2018) includes a 24-megapixel primary camera featuring an f/1.7 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has a Face Unlock feature as well as Bixby assistant and Samsung Pay integration.

Samsung has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy A9 (2018) that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGB light sensor. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports fast charging.