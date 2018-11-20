NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

20 November 2018
The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India launch began at 12.30pm IST on November 20

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has four rear cameras
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • The smartphone launch event in India begins at 12pm IST

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) began at 12.30 pm on November 20. Samsung began the event by talking about its make in India efforts. The smartphone was first unveiled at a Samsung event in Malaysia in October. The Galaxy A9 (2018) has four rear cameras and that's it unique selling point. Samsung has used four different kinds of sensors for the rear cameras and there's a mode that lets you click four pictures at the same time — one from each rear camera. 

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, and it's expected to launch the same variant in India as well. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage. It has a 3800mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Galaxy A9 (2018) has two variants — one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB RAM. As far as the cameras go, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has four rear cameras. It has a 24-megapixel primary f/1.7 aperture sensor, with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that has 2x optical zoon. It also has a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and supports Face Unlock. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The Galaxy A9 (2018) also has expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Galaxy A9 (2018) has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display (1080x2220 pixels) with an 18.5:9 display aspect ratio. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo, has dual nano SIM slots, and it has a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has a global price of EUR599 (roughly Rs. 49,100), which means the price in India should be in the same bracket. The India launch event is expected to reveal the price.

