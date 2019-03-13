Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) – the South Korean electronics giant's first smartphone with quad rear cameras – is finally getting some software upgrade love and bidding adieu to Android Oreo. The Galaxy A9 (2018) has reportedly started receiving the Android Pie update, however, the rollout is limited to Poland only. In addition to upgrading the Android version, the latest update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) also brings the February Android security patch. There is no word when the Android Pie update will be rolled out for Galaxy A9 (2018) users in other regions.

The Android Pie update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) has the firmware version A920FXXU1BSC5, and as mentioned above, it also brings the Android security patch for February. However, there is no word whether the update has been released via the beta channel or it is a stable rollout for Galaxy A9 (2018) users in Poland. The update's rollout was first spotted by SamMobile, but there no information when the update's release will be expanded to more regions, or whether it brings the new One UI.

It is, however, interesting to note that the lower-end Galaxy A6 (2018) has reportedly received the Android Pie update with One UI, and so is the case with the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). Moreover, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) also started to receive the Android Pie update with the February security patch earlier this month.

The Galaxy A9 (2018), which was launched in India last year in November, packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone's quad rear camera setup includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, while the front camera is a 32-megapixel unit.