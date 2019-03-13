Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Receiving Android Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Receiving Android Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Receiving Android Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report

The Galaxy A9 (2018) packs quad rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front snapper

Highlights

  • Galaxy A9 (2018) update also brings February security patch
  • The update is only being rolled out in Poland as of now
  • There is no word on the Android Pie update’s wider release

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) – the South Korean electronics giant's first smartphone with quad rear cameras – is finally getting some software upgrade love and bidding adieu to Android Oreo. The Galaxy A9 (2018) has reportedly started receiving the Android Pie update, however, the rollout is limited to Poland only. In addition to upgrading the Android version, the latest update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) also brings the February Android security patch. There is no word when the Android Pie update will be rolled out for Galaxy A9 (2018) users in other regions.

The Android Pie update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) has the firmware version A920FXXU1BSC5, and as mentioned above, it also brings the Android security patch for February. However, there is no word whether the update has been released via the beta channel or it is a stable rollout for Galaxy A9 (2018) users in Poland. The update's rollout was first spotted by SamMobile, but there no information when the update's release will be expanded to more regions, or whether it brings the new One UI.

It is, however, interesting to note that the lower-end Galaxy A6 (2018) has reportedly received the Android Pie update with One UI, and so is the case with the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). Moreover, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) also started to receive the Android Pie update with the February security patch earlier this month.

The Galaxy A9 (2018), which was launched in India last year in November, packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone's quad rear camera setup includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, while the front camera is a 32-megapixel unit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Bright, vibrant screen
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Underpowered for its price
  • Zoom and wide-angle cameras not useful in low light
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) review
Display6.30-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Android Pie, February Security Patch
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Volkswagen CEO Expects Software to Make Up 90 Percent of Auto Industry Innovation
Toyota, Japan Space Agency Join Forces to Develop Moon Rover
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Receiving Android Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  4. Google Brings YouTube Music, Premium Subscription Services to India
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  8. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  9. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
  10. Skullcandy Push Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.